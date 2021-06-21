Take $100 off this Prime Day on Facebook Portal Plus, a smart video calling 15.6" touch screen that makes staying connected with friends, family, and colleagues a little bit easier. For $179 instead of the typical $279, this Facebook Portal Plus Prime Day smart home deal comes with a smart camera that pans, zooms, and keeps everyone in the frame while you multitask, but it also has Alexa built-in so you can also listen to music, control your smart home, check the front door, and more.

Facebook Portal Plus has a larger screen and more powerful 20W speakers than the smaller Facebook Portal, and smart video chatting is what it does best. Portal Plus can be extremely useful for those who will continue working from home post-pandemic or are far from friends and family. It supports popular video calling apps and services such as Zoom and Webex, and its camera does a great job at automatically adjusting to keep everyone in the frame. For instance, your family could be having dinner and video call grandma and grandpa to share the experience without the hassle of adjusting the camera.

It also allows you to make video calls via Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp to those who don't even have Portal, so it's definitely a device to consider if you frequently rely on these apps to connect with others. When you're on a video call, Facebook Portal Plus will make the experience even better with Smart Sound, which is used to enhance the speaker's voice and minimize any frustrating background noise.

Portal Plus also has privacy features included in its design, meaning that you're able to easily disable the camera and microphone or block the lens with a camera cover if you feel paranoid. Other capabilities include Story Time, which helps you tell children stories like never before with music, animation, and immersive AR effects. You can also use your Portal Plus as a photo frame to display your favorite photos from Facebook and Instagram.

Yes, it's Facebook, but it's also a really good product. Don't kill the messenger — this is actually a good deal.

This deal is interesting for anyone who video calls frequently, and relies on apps such as Messenger and WhatsApp. But if you need a device that will work flawlessly with the Amazon ecosystem and your smart home, I'd consider the more affordable Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen). But for $100 off this Prime Day, I really can't complain about a good deal that helps loved ones stay in touch.