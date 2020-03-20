What you need to know
- The Oculus Quest is a standalone VR headset with built-in cameras for tracking.
- It has made waves in the VR world for its aggressive pricing and wire-free experience.
- While it's too soon to announce a successor, we may have confirmation it exists.
- A codename 'Del Mar' hints that an Oculus Quest 2 may be in development.
The Oculus Quest is still a fledgling VR platform, but it looks like Facebook may already be looking to the future, according to a find from UploadVR. Documentation in the developer portion of Facebook's site shows multiple references to an in-development 'Del Mar' headset paired with a new 'Jedi' controller. This naming scheme matches the codenames given to past Oculus projects (beaches or cities in California,) so it's safe to say this is a headset.
Further investigations into the API's present in the developer documentation also indicates that the headset is a mobile standalone headset, ruling out someting in the Rift-line that needs to be tethered to a PC. A previous interview hinted that an Oculus Go successor may forgo controllers in exchange for cameras and hand-tracking, which further cements the possibility of an Oculus Quest 2. Unfortunately, there's not much other information other than that something exists.
It's not clear what would be improved in an Oculus Quest successor, apart from expected things like a more powerful platform than the aging Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. Improvements to fit and comfort to prevent light bleed, and additions like support for Bluetooth headphones would be welcomed, but at this point it's far too early to make any speculations. If the codename does indicate a new Oculus Quest, all we can say is that it'll be different (and hopefully better) than the current version, with a new controller set-up to boot.
What would you like to see from an Oculus Quest 2? Do you have any issues with the first one? Let us know in the comments below!
Untethered VR
Oculus Quest
Freedom to move
The Oculus Quest is a standalone VR headset. That means you don't need a PC or phone to use it, and you don't have to duck and dodge around wires. As a result, you can bring VR almost anywhere and immerse yourself in gameplay.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
