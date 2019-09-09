What you need to know
- Facebook is down for the count.
- Many users in the U.S. have reported issues with the social network.
- Most of the outages seem to be taking place in California.
Facebook is down for the count. Multiple users in the U.S. have reported the service is suffering through issues preventing them from accessing the site
When they try to load the service, they are greeted with a warning: "Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on getting this fixed as soon as we can."
Down Detector has slotted the social network at a "Problems at Facebook" level which notes multiple users are not able to use the site.
According to its Facebook outage map, most of the issues are stemming from California near San Francisco and Los Angeles.
We'll continue to monitor the situation and update the post once Facebook resolves the issues.
Developing…