Best answer: No, ExpressVPN does not offer a lifetime subscription. In fact, the longest subscription you can purchase from ExpressVPN right now is an annual one, and the first time you sign up for it you get an extra three months free. Running the service the way ExpressVPN does requires ongoing costs, and offering a one-time payment is not a sustainable business model for the company.

You may have seen one of those "too good to be true" lifetime VPN license offers out there for $10 and wondered why some companies are doing that and others are charging $100 each year. Well, running a VPN company happens to be an expensive endeavor. The hardware (servers) costs money, the software costs money, the apps are expensive to develop, the chat agents need to be paid, and there are lots of other costs.

Unfortunately, ExpressVPN is not able to roll all of that into a single cost for each customer and does not allow people to purchase a lifetime license for its service. As of right now, you can sign up for the month-to-month plan, a six month plan, or an annual plan. ExpressVPN prides itself on the level of service that it can deliver to each customer, and therefore believes that this business model is the one that works to meet those needs for everyone.

From ExpressVPN itself:

No. Providing a secure, fast, and reliable VPN service requires ongoing maintenance costs. Lifetime subscriptions mean providers must deal with a lack of sustained revenue. They usually cope with this by using cheaper and less-secure infrastructure, selling user logs and IP addresses for extra income, or limiting technology upgrades and customer support to cut costs.

The company is dedicated to ensuring that it can deliver the best overall experience for every single user and wants to make sure it can actually keep everyone using it safe. With a lifetime license you rely even more heavily on new customers since there are no payments coming in from renewals and ExpressVPN even says that many people who have signed up for lifetime subscriptions often feel unsatisfied with the service in the end and look for another one to replace it.