Any fans of FromSoftware games who haven't grabbed the team's latest title, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, are going to want to take advantage of this Cyber Monday deal. For a limited time, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is on sale for $21.25, as opposed to its usual $60. The price reduction will show up on the Amazon page as $35 off and you'll get an additional $3.74 off at the checkout page.

Wolf, a skilled shinobi, loses his arm in a duel failing to protect his master. With a new prosthetic limb, you'll have to exact vengeance against anything in Japan that stands in your way.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice pays homage to past FromSoftware titles, with an interconnected world that rewards careful exploration and hides deadly foes everywhere. There's plenty of new tricks to master though, such as the various tools that can be slotted into the prosthetic arm, as well as a combat system that is focused on blocking and countering your opponents, human and otherwise.

Asher Madan, our staff writer who reviewed Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, wrote in his review that "It's definitely harder than Dark Souls, but the sense of satisfaction you feel after defeating powerful titans is a reward in itself. The more you play, the stronger you become."