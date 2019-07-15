Do you have an OLED TV? If not, there's never been a better time to buy one. Even during Black Friday where there's plenty of deals, we rarely see an OLED drop below $1,000 — especially one as good as the LG C8 OLED — but you can snap up a 55-inch C8 OLED for just $949 this Prime Day.

The deal is bought to you by BuyDig through Google Express. It's listed at $1596.99 but reduces to $1,049 when you check out. Select the available promo during the checkout (or enter code FOHTTK if it doesn't show up automatically) and you'll save a further $100, which will reduce the price to $949. You'll have to pay tax depending on where you live but a total cost of less than $1,050 is a great deal for an incredible TV.

The LG OLED is the best TV you can buy right now, and you won't find it cheaper than this price!

I purchased my 8-series OLED — the E8, which is almost identical to the C8 that's on sale here — through BuyDig during Black Friday, but it still cost me $1,400. I wish I would've waited for this deal as I've never seen an OLED this good go for this cheap!

I've used an OLED for the past three years and it's the TV I recommend to everyone. Usually, it comes with a caveat attached that it's an expensive TV and only to buy it if it's in your budget, but at this price, I would recommend the OLED TV to everyone. Simply put, the LG OLED is the best TV you can buy, and for less than $1,000 it's a deal that won't be beaten.

Check out the best Prime Day TV deals

Clarity like never before

LG 55-inch C8 OLED

The best TV you can buy, at an incredible price!

The LG C8 OLED is the best TV you can buy right now. It features an incredible OLED panel with deep blacks, vivid colors, HDR10, Dolby Vision support and so much more. Normally, it's an expensive TV but with this Prime Day deal, you'll get it at the lowest price we've ever seen!

