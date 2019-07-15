Do you have an OLED TV? If not, there's never been a better time to buy one. Even during Black Friday where there's plenty of deals, we rarely see an OLED drop below $1,000 — especially one as good as the LG C8 OLED — but you can snap up a 55-inch C8 OLED for just $949 this Prime Day.

The deal is bought to you by BuyDig through Google Express. It's listed at $1596.99 but reduces to $1,049 when you check out. Select the available promo during the checkout (or enter code FOHTTK if it doesn't show up automatically) and you'll save a further $100, which will reduce the price to $949. You'll have to pay tax depending on where you live but a total cost of less than $1,050 is a great deal for an incredible TV.

The LG OLED is the best TV you can buy right now, and you won't find it cheaper than this price!

I purchased my 8-series OLED — the E8, which is almost identical to the C8 that's on sale here — through BuyDig during Black Friday, but it still cost me $1,400. I wish I would've waited for this deal as I've never seen an OLED this good go for this cheap!

I've used an OLED for the past three years and it's the TV I recommend to everyone. Usually, it comes with a caveat attached that it's an expensive TV and only to buy it if it's in your budget, but at this price, I would recommend the OLED TV to everyone. Simply put, the LG OLED is the best TV you can buy, and for less than $1,000 it's a deal that won't be beaten.

