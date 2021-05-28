PlayStation introduced dozens of DualShock 4 colors over the years, and it will likely do the same with the PS5 DualSense. Right now, you can only purchase the DualSense in either white, Cosmic Red, or Midnight Black. We'll continually update this list as more color options become available. Keep an eye out for special console bundles as those sometimes have their own unique controller designs, but until then, here's every color DualSense controller you can buy today.

A growing collection

There aren't many color options available right now unless you want to buy a controller skin for your DualSense. I'd expect Sony to ramp up production when it comes to official colors as we get further into the PS5's life cycle. Aside from plain colors, PlayStation is known to offer camo and translucent controllers. If you're looking for something a bit more unique, you'll probably need to wait for a special game bundle. DualShock 4 controllers featured designs from Star Wars, Call of Duty, Monster Hunter, God of War, and plenty of other popular titles.

If you see a controller that catches your eye and is limited edition, you should buy it as soon as possible. There are DualShock 4 controllers that sell for hundreds of dollars now because they're so sought after and difficult to find.