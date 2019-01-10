Can Naruto use his Shadow Clone Jutsu to beat a Super Saiyan? Is Killua strong enough to take on Yugi Moto and his team of monsters? Can Goku manage to best Luffy on the high seas? Find out next time on… DRAGON BALL Z. Oh, sorry, just getting a bit excited about the anime mashup fighting game Jump Force. All those fantasy scenarios above will be possible in a game that brings together the most popular characters from several Shonen Jump manga and anime series. The game is out February 15, but we already have a sizable list of characters we can look forward to once it arrives. Here's that list. $60 at Amazon Every character confirmed for Jump Force

The list of playable characters in Jump Force is plenty long. We have 37 in all (40 if you count the different monsters under Yugi's control) from a variety of anime and manga series, including One Piece, My Hero Academia, Naruto, Yu Yu Hakusho, Hunter x Hunter, Bleach, Saint Seiya, Dragon Ball, Yu-Gi-Oh, Fist of the North Star, City Hunter, Rurouni Kenshin, and Black Clover. We should note that there are some characters who will be featured in the game who won't be playable characters, including Light Yagami and his supernatural friend Ryuk from the series Death Note, plus several other original characters who will be used to move the narrative along. We're not yet sure how much more to expect leading up to the launch of Jump Force, but here is everyone you'll be able to play with, separated by the series they appear in. There are also a few original characters being made just for this game, all of whom were made by Akira Toriyama (of Dragon Ball fame) himself. One Piece Monkey D. Luffy

Sanji

Blackbeard

Roronoa Zoro

Sabo

Boa Hancock My Hero Academia Izuku Midoriya Naruto Naruto Uzumaki

Sasuke Uchiha Yu Yu Hakusho Yusuke Urameshi

Younger Toguro Hunter x Hunter Gon Freecss

Killua Zoldyck

Kurapika

Hisoka Morow Bleach Ichigo Kurasaki

Rukia Kuchiki

Sosuke Aizen

Renji Abarai Saint Seiya Pegasus Seiya

Dragon Shiryu Yu-Gi-Oh Yugi Moto (With the Duel Monsters Dark Magician, Dark Magician Girl and Slifer the Sky Dragon) Dragon Ball Goku

Vegeta

Frieza

Piccolo

Cell

Trunks Fist of the North Star Kenshiro City Hunter Ryo Saeba Rurouni Kenshin Himura Kenshin

Shishio Makoto Black Clover Asta Original Characters Galena

Glover

Kane

Navigator What about One Punch Man, or...

...Or, well, any other anime not on this list. What about those? It's important to remember that Jump Force will only feature series which appeared in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that gets published and syndicated in Japan. Unfortunately for us, One Punch Man does not meet that requirement. It, alongside popular titles like Tokyo Ghoul and Attack on Titan, are distributed by the same company, but not in the same publication. In the case of One Punch Man, it actually appeared in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in America, but Jump Force does not honor the American version of that publication. Long story short, although this is the type of anime game we've all dreamed of where our favorite characters can collide with those from different universes, you shouldn't expect every single anime to be represented here. It's not really feasible from a resource standpoint, and with licensing issues likely being the culprit, we'll also chalk it up to the quirks of doing business. Still, what we have now is pretty solid, and we can't wait to jump into the fold once the game finally arrives. Look forward to playing it February 15, 2019 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. $60 at Amazon Jump Force for PlayStation 4: Everything you need to know