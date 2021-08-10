YouTube TV boasts more than 85 live channels in its standard $65 per month package, including networks spanning news, sports, entertainment, and more. Subscribers also have the option to add a variety of premium channels and bundles to their monthly plan. Not sure where to start? Here's a list of all the channels available on YouTube TV right now.

Live channels on YouTube TV

With a wide selection of live channels to choose from, including the Big Four broadcast networks, YouTube TV makes a strong case as a replacement for traditional cable plans. With that in mind, here's a breakdown of all the local and cable channels accessible on YouTube TV right now: Local Channels on YouTube TV ABC

CBS

FOX

NBC

PBS

The CW

Telemundo While the above networks are available in most markets, some channels may be unavailable in select markets due to local media streaming rights. Before subscribing, you can confirm which channels are available in your region by going to the YouTube TV website and enting your zip code. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Cable Channels on YouTube TV ABC News

ACCN

AMC

Adult Swim

Animal Planet

BBC

BBC World News

BET

BET Her

BTN

Bravo

CBS Sports

CNBC

CNBC World

CNN

Cartoon Network

Cheddar Business

Cheddar News

CMT

Comedy Central

Comet TV

CourtTV

Cozi TV

Dabl

Discovery

Disney

Disney Junior

Disney XD

E!

ESPN

ESPN 2

ESPN U

ESPNEWS

FOX Business

FOX News Channel

FS1

FS2

FX

FXM

FXX

Food Network

Freeform

Golf Channel

HGTV

HLN

IFC

Investigation Discovery

LAFC

MLB Game of the week

MLB Network

MSNBC

Motortrend

MTV

MTV2

MTV Classic

MyNetworkTV

NBA TV

NBC News Now

NBC Sports

NBC Universo

NBCSN

NBCLX

NECN

NatGeo Wild

National Geographic

NEWSNATION

NFL Network

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

Nicktoons

Olympics Channel

OWN

Oxygen

Paramount Network

PBS Kids

POP

QVC

SEC Network

SNY

Smithsonian Channel

StartTV

SundanceTV

SyFy

TBS

TCM

TLC

TNT

TYT

Tastemade

Teen Nick

Travel Channel

TruTV

TV Land

USA

Universal Kids

VH1

WE TV

YouTube Originals Sports on YouTube TV

One of the most impressive things about YouTube TV is its robust lineup of live sports channels. In addition to including national sports networks like ESPN, FS1, and FS2, the platform features a variety of regional sports networks, the best in college sports, and breaking news coverage across the NBA, NHL, NFL. In regard to sports commentary, you can tune into CBS Sports' The Jim Rome Show and Tiki + Tierney or check out programs like First Take and SportsCenter on ESPN. Here's a more comprehensive list of the sports networks currently available on YouTube TV: National sports channels ESPN

ESPN2

Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 2

NBC Sports Network

TBS

TNT Regional sports networks LA FC Sports Network

NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports California

NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Northwest

NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia+

NBC Sports Washington

SportsNet NY Pro sports ESPNEWS

Golf Channel

MLB Network

NBA TV

NFL Network

Olympics Channel College sports ACC Network

ACC Network Extra

Big Ten Network

CBS Sports Network

ESPNU

SEC Network Entertainment on YouTube TV

When it comes to entertainment television, YouTube TV also has you covered. In addition to featuring standards like Bravo, BET, and TLC, YouTube TV's channel lineup also includes TV Land and MTV extra channels like MTV2 and MTV Classic. Looking for your next show to binge? Check out the latest episodes of The Real Housewives franchise, The Hills: New Beginnings, and *RuPaul's Drag Race. Here's the rundown of what entertainment-centric channels are streaming now on YouTube TV: Adult Swim

BET

BET Her

Bravo

CMT

Comedy Central

OWN

Oxygen

TBS

TCM

TLC

TNT

The CW

TV Land

USA

VH1

MTV

MTV2

MTV Classic Kids Channels on YouTube TV

YouTube TV also hosts several family-friendly channels that offer both animated and live-action programming. In addition to including the Disney Channel, YouTube TV also includes Disney Junior, Disney XD, Nickelodeon, and Nick's sister channels Nick Jr., Nicktoons, and Teen Nick. Here's a roundup of kid-friendly live channels currently streaming on YouTube TV: Animal Planet

Cartoon Network

Disney

Disney Junior

Disney XD

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

Nicktoons

PBS Kids

Teen Nick

Universal Kids Premium channel add-ons on YouTube TV

The premium add-on channels available through YouTube TV range in price from $3-$15 per month, depending on which channels you want to add. Additionally, YouTube TV subscribers can choose from two different premium bundles, which collect related channels at a discounted price. The Sports Plus premium add-on costs an additional $10.99 per month and includes NFL RedZone, Fox Soccer Plus, MAVTV, Stadium, Fox College Sports, TVG, and GOLTV. Meanwhile, the Entertainment Plus bundle costs $29.99 per month and includes HBO Max, Showtime, and STARZ. Here's the full list of premium channels available as individual add-ons on YouTube TV right now: Acorn

ALLBLK

AMC+

Cinemax

CONtv

CuriosityStream

Docurama

Dove

EPIX

Hallmark Movies Now

HBO

HBO Max

IFC Films Unlimited

Law & Crime

MLB.TV

NBA League Pass

Showtime

Shudder

STARZ

Sundance Now

WE tv +

YouTube TV Entertainment Plus

YouTube TV The HBO Max add-on gives subscribers access to a massive library of on-demand films and series, including the latest films from Warner Bros. Pictures. You can also check out new series like Mare of Easttown, Gossip Girl (2021), Euphoria, and more. Meanwhile, the Showtime add-on includes access to hit series like Billions, The CHI, Desus & Mero, and Brotherhood, and the STARZ premium add-on provides access to the latest episodes of Outlander, Blindspotting, and more. If you want to take your streaming experience to the next level, YouTube TV recently added a 4K Plus package, which brings higher resolution content to several of the channels already offered on the platform. The 4K add-on also enables subscribers to content to your smartphone or tablet to watch offline. How does YouTube TV compare?

When choosing a cable replacement service, the biggest difference usually comes down to the type and amount of content offered at a given price. With that in mind, here's how YouTube TV stacks up against Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV. YouTube TV vs. Hulu + Live TV As mentioned previously, YouTube TV offers a robust lineup of live sports channels nearly identical to the offerings over at Hulu + Live TV, which also starts at $64.99 per month. Unlike YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV also includes NCAA basketball, NHL, and the English Premier League. If you're comparing Hulu vs. YouTube TV for premium add-ons, YouTube TV may take the cake. Specifically, Hulu subscribers can choose from four premium channel options (HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime, and STARZ), while YouTube TV subscribers can choose from 17 different selections, including Sundance Now and We tv+. YouTube TV also stands out with its MLB.TV add-on, which costs $25 per month or a one-time fee of $130 for the entire season. YouTube TV vs. Sling TV Potential subscribers should also consider how YouTube TV compares to Sling TV, which offers two different channel packages, as well as the option to subscribe to both for a joint fee of $50. It's worth pointing out that, like YouTube TV, some channels offered on Sling TV vary regionally across plans. The Sling Orange plan costs $35 per month and features 32 live channels centered mostly on family-friendly content and sports coverage. Among the channels included as part of the Orange plan are ESPN, CNN, Disney Channel, and Freeform. The Sling Blue plan also costs $35 per month and features 47 live channels, including a handful of channels also available on Sling Orange. Sling TV also offers Comedy Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Hollywood Extra, and Heartland Extra bundles, which can be added to either Sling Orange or Sling Blue and start at $6 per month. YouTube TV vs. FuboTV Another streaming platform competitive in the cable replacement market is FuboTV. The Fubo Starter plan costs the same as YouTube TV at $64.99 a month, but it provides access to more than 100 live channels, while the Fubo Elite plan costs $79.99 a month and features access to 153 channels. Among the channels offered as part of FuboTV Elite are the Cooking Channel, NBA TV, Revolt, Destination America, and Discovery Family, which are not currently available on YouTube TV. While both FuboTV plans offer more channels than YouTube TV, YouTube offers unlimited cloud-based DVR storage. In comparison, FuboTV limits storage to 250 hours for the Starter plan and 1,000 hours for the Elite plan. In the battle of YouTube TV vs. FuboTV, it's also worth noting that FuboTV offers more variety in channel bundles. Examples include the Sports Plus, Fubo Cycling, Rai Italia, and Portuguese Plus bundles. However, like Hulu+ Live TV, FuboTV's premium channel add-on options are limited to three: the Showtime suite for $10.99 a month, the AMC Premiere add-on for $4.99 a month, and the EPIX collection for $5.99 a month.