Today only, you can get the Eufy RoboVac 11S (Slim) robot vacuum cleaner on sale for just $119.99 at Woot's Amazon store. It has been reconditioned to look and work like new and comes with a 90-day warranty.

Considering refurb versions direct from the Eufy store go for $30 more, you're saving a decent chunk. The RoboVac 11S tends to sell as high as $220 new, with occasional coupons taking it lower. Today's drop to $150 is just $1 shy of the low price it set during the holiday season last year making this one of the best robot vacuum deals around.

The RoboVac 11S is slimmer than previous generations and is only 2.85 inches high. It is still capable of some truly powerful suction up to 1300Pa, which means you get a lot of power in a small package. Anker's BoostIQ tech can detect when some extra suction is needed and automatically increases the power for the tough to clean spots. This saves you some battery life in the long run, too, by only using that extra suction in bursts when it's needed. Speaking of battery life, the 11S has a rechargeable battery that can deliver up to 100 minutes of performance. The vacuum will return to its dock automatically when the battery runs low, recharge, and then get back to work to finish whatever job it started.

The robot vacuum is smart enough to avoid obstacles, too, thanks to infrared sensors that can also help it stop itself from falling down steps.

The design includes a scratch-resistant tempered glass top for protection. It comes with a remote control, charging base, power adapter, and several brushes and accessories. Some of those accessories include four side brushes, five cable ties, and an extra set of high-performance filters.

