The Eufy RoboVac 11S Slim robot vacuum cleaner is down to $159.99 at Newegg. This is a limited-time deal from the official Anker store, and the savings will expire in just a couple days. The robot vacuum normally sells for around $230, and we haven't seen it go on sale since last year. The 11S is a model that has since been updated by Anker, but none of the newer versions are going for anywhere near this price. You can also find this robot vacuum in white going for the same price if you find that color better matches your decor.

The RoboVac 11S is slimmer than previous generations and is only 2.85 inches high. It is still capable of some truly powerful suction up to 1300Pa, which means you get a lot of power in a small package. Anker's BoostIQ tech can detect when some extra suction is needed and automatically increases the power for the tough to clean spots. This saves you some battery life in the long run, too, by only using that extra suction in bursts when it's needed. Speaking of battery life, the 11S has a rechargeable battery that can deliver up to 100 minutes of performance. The vacuum will return to its dock automatically when the battery runs low, recharge, and then get back to work to finish whatever job it started.

The robot vacuum is smart enough to avoid obstacles, too, thanks to infrared sensors that can also help it stop itself from falling down steps.

The design includes a scratch-resistant tempered glass top for protection. It comes with a remote control, charging base, power adapter, and several brushes and accessories. Some of those accessories include four side brushes, five cable ties, and an extra set of high-performance filters.

Eufy backs it up with a 12-month warranty.