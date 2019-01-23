Your Chromebook is a productivity machine, and to keep productive, sometimes you need more than just the laptop itself. These accessories will help you maximize the experience and get the most out of your Chromebook, through work and play!
Best headphones
Shure sound isolating earbuds
Any great productivity machine needs some killer headphones, because work just ain't work without tunes. These wired earbuds are reasonably priced, with excellent bass response, and they come in some great colors. They also help to block up to 37 decibels of outside noise, so your tunes or shows are all you hear.
Wireless tunage
Jabra Move Wireless headphones
These wireless on-ear headphones come in a few cool colors, offer a built-in microphone for Hangouts calls, and have great sound for the price. They connect to your Chromebook via Bluetooth and have a battery life of up to 8 hours.
Total control
Logitech M510 wireless mouse
This mouse comes in three colors, and the wireless transmitter is itty bitty and simply plugs into the USB-A port on your Chromebook. It has an ergonomic design, with back and forward buttons, a rubber scroll wheel, and with two AA batteries, it can last up to two years.
Stay connected
Anker braided nylon USB-C cable (2-pack)
Keep your smartphone charged and other peripherals connected to your Chromebook is a key factor in productivity, and a braided nylon cable is the most durable cable you can buy. Anker's 6-foot cables are rated to 5000 bends. These cables don't tangle up in your bag, and USB-C provides a lightning-fast connection.
Carry all the things
Mancro laptop backpack
These water-resistant backpacks will help protect your Chromebook while carrying everything you need for the day. There are six colors to choose from, and there's even a little opening for you to slip a cable through to charge up your phone or connect your headphones. There's also a combination lock included to help lock things up.
Keep it scratch-free
ProCase laptop sleeve
These sleeves from ProCase are lightweight and durable and have a built-in handle for easy carrying. The outer material is durable and scratch-resistant, while the inside is soft to help keep your Chromebook free of scuffs. There's an extra pocket on the front for your peripherals or documents, and they come in 12-, 13-, and 15-inch sizes.
MOAR power!
RAVPower 26800mAh external battery pack
A regular battery pack isn't going to give your Chromebook a full charge from empty, especially if you're using it. But this battery pack from RAVPower should be more than enough to at least keep your battery from depleting for a while while you're using it. There are 3 USB ports, a power button, and LED indicators for how much juice you have left.
MOAR storage!
Samsung EVO Select microSD card 128GB
You get a lot of bang for your buck with the EVO Select microSD cards in that you get very fast read/write speeds (100MB/s, 90MB/s), and these cards can handle 4K video and hi-res photos, so you'll never have to slow down. If your Chromebook doesn't have enough space, or you want to take your files everywhere with you, then you need a microSD card.
Plug it in
Aukey 60W USB-C hub
If your Chromebook doesn't have enough ports or doesn't have the ports you need, then you need a hub. This one connects to your Chromebook via USB-C and has six ports in total: 3 USB-A, 1 HDMI, 1 SD, 1 60W USB-C. If you have peripherals, this hub has you covered.
Real power
Nekteck USB-C 45W PD wall charger
If you want to actually charge up your Chromebook on the go, then this wall charger is a more portable way of doing so. It has USB-C PD and is simply a brick and cord, so it won't take up as much room as a large AC/DC adapter. The cable is 6 feet long, so there's no need to sit right beside the outlet.
Using the right tools with your Chromebook can help you maximize productivity and fun. To start off, the Samsung EVO Select is a great way to bulk up your storage, and grabbing the Logitech M510 can help deal with trackpad woes, since Chromebook trackpads are notoriously "meh."
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.