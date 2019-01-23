Your Chromebook is a productivity machine, and to keep productive, sometimes you need more than just the laptop itself. These accessories will help you maximize the experience and get the most out of your Chromebook, through work and play!

Using the right tools with your Chromebook can help you maximize productivity and fun. To start off, the Samsung EVO Select is a great way to bulk up your storage, and grabbing the Logitech M510 can help deal with trackpad woes, since Chromebook trackpads are notoriously "meh."

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.