What you need to know
- EPOS held a presentation talking about the importance of audio in gaming.
- The company revealed a next-gen headset and microphone that it hopes to have out this year.
- It looks like the headset will feature active noise cancellation.
During a media presentation titled "The Power of Audio in Gaming," EPOS revealed a couple of its upcoming products that hope to change the game. EPOS' primary concerns are, of course, comfort and quality, so both products aim to deliver the very best in those categories.
The headset itself features a similar design to other EPOS models, with a form-fitted ear-shaped earcup. What's interesting is that it appears to have active noise cancellation functionality denoted by a little ANC symbol on one of its earcups. ANC was talked about during the presentation as being is very big thing for upcoming gaming headsets, but the company could not confirm what it had in the works.
As for the microphone EPOS showed off, it's evident that EPOS was going for a sleek aesthetic. It's built with high quality materials like aluminum and metal, and support a tabletop setup along with a boom arm. Whether you're an amateur audiophile or not, this should hopefully help you deliver broadcast-level sound with an app for added audio customization.
Unfortunately, we're unable to share pictures of either product at this time, but the company did reveal that both intend to hit the market sometime this year.
The rest of the event was focused on EPOS commitment to the best audio possible, going so far as to saying that it "completes the gaming experience." With a insight into how and why the company makes the decisions it does in regards to its headsets, including their designs and features, it's clear EPOS cares very much about the subject.
I recently had the chance to review the GSP 600 headset from EPOS and Sennheiser, and was exceptionally impressed with its microphone, which is another aspect that EPOS considers to be incredibly important.
Wired up
GSP 600
Compatible with most devices
This wired headset from EPOS and Sennheiser is a great option for console, PC, or mobile gaming — whatever you prefer. It features a killer mic and wonder acoustics.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Why did you buy the Galaxy S21?
The Galaxy S21 is an excellent device, but compared to everything else that's out there, why is it the best phone to buy? Here's what our AC forum members have to say.
A Democrat-controlled FCC could mean the return of net neutrality
Fixing the FCC after a former Verizon lawyer and lobbyist ran it for years isn't going to be easy. But Jessica Rosenworcel has some ideas, and so far I like what I hear.
X marks the spot for the OnePlus phone I want to see
Maybe I'm alone here, but I have fond memories of the OnePlus X phone, and I'd love to see the second version of it sooner than later. Perhaps it could be reborn as part of the Nord lineup?
These are the best gaming accessories for almost any Android phone
Mobile gaming is getting bigger and more competitive each and every day. We've rounded up the best gaming accessories so that you can be the best at whatever game you choose to play.