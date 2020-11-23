While AirPods are impressive, they're also pretty expensive. If you're looking for a more affordable audio upgrade, the EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds are definitely worth your attention. With impressive battery life and sound, they have earned several big awards — and you can get them today for just $54.99 in a special iMore offer.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/w7VsNPNjQkE

The price might be relatively low, but everything else about the EarFun earbuds is premium. A winner at the 2020 iF Design Awards and 2020 CES Innovation Awards, they combine sophisticated style and impressive specs.

Custom-built cellulose drivers deliver rich sound, and capacitive sensors detect when the buds are placed in your ears. Bluetooth 5.0 provides a strong wireless connection, while SweatShield technology protects the electronics during any workout.

These earbuds offer 35 hours of battery life with the supplied charging case. They also have four microphones to pick up your voice — great for speaking to Siri and making calls in noisy environments.

They're normally priced at $99, but you can pick them up today for just $54.99.

Prices subject to change