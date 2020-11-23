While AirPods are impressive, they're also pretty expensive. If you're looking for a more affordable audio upgrade, the EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds are definitely worth your attention. With impressive battery life and sound, they have earned several big awards — and you can get them today for just $54.99 in a special iMore offer.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/w7VsNPNjQkE
The price might be relatively low, but everything else about the EarFun earbuds is premium. A winner at the 2020 iF Design Awards and 2020 CES Innovation Awards, they combine sophisticated style and impressive specs.
Custom-built cellulose drivers deliver rich sound, and capacitive sensors detect when the buds are placed in your ears. Bluetooth 5.0 provides a strong wireless connection, while SweatShield technology protects the electronics during any workout.
These earbuds offer 35 hours of battery life with the supplied charging case. They also have four microphones to pick up your voice — great for speaking to Siri and making calls in noisy environments.
They're normally priced at $99, but you can pick them up today for just $54.99.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
The excellent Nest Audio is down to its lowest price yet for Black Friday
Ready to upgrade your smart home? The Nest Audio is getting its first price cut thanks to Black Friday, bringing it down to the lowest price we've ever seen.
What advice do you have for a first-time Galaxy Note buyer?
Buying a Galaxy Note is a big deal. If you knew someone getting their first-ever Note, what advice would you give to them?
Samsung just gave a huge hint that it's ending the Galaxy Note line
According to a report out of South Korea, Samsung has confirmed plans of discontinuing the Galaxy Note series. It has also confirmed S Pen support for the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3.
Keep the big, beautiful OnePlus 8 Pro big and beautiful with a case
The OnePlus 8 Pro is a big, glass-backed phone, and big glass-backed phones get cases. These are the best options for protecting your new flagship in style.