Before you get inundated with all the Cyber Monday deals that are dropping soon, consider the things you actually need to have rather than those things you just want. Keeping your accounts and personal information secure should be at the top of that list, especially if you don't want to risk having your information stolen. If you currently use the same password for multiple accounts, you're already at risk! It's time to try NordPass, and luckily, the savings we're seeing for Cyber Monday are pretty excellent.

Through December 1, NordPass is offering up to 70% off its password management subscriptions including the one-year and two-year plans; while the monthly option isn't discounted, it is affordably priced at $4.99 per month. If you're looking to save though, you'll want to choose either the one-year or two-year plan. The one-year plan is down to just $23.88, which is like paying just $1.99 monthly, while the two-year plan is now on sale for just $35.76. That's like paying only $1.49 monthly and a far cry from its regular cost of $120; however, these plans must be paid in full to snag the discount.

Lock It Down NordPass Password Manager NordPass remembers all your passwords for you so your accounts can stay secure, and today you can save up to 70% off when you sign up before December 1. Limited Time Only See at NordPass

NordPass lets you save passwords without leaving your browser window and access your passwords anywhere at any time, whether you're using your desktop, a mobile device, and even when you're offline. The best part about NordPass is how easy it makes it to login to various sites once you have a password saved. When you visit your favorite websites, it simply fills in your login information automatically. You can also use NordPass to save and secure your credit card information, addresses, and other personal information.

NordPass was designed by cybersecurity experts and your personal information is secured so that only you can see it; even NordPass employees will have no access to your data. Plus, NordPass has a 30-day money back guarantee if you decide it's not the right service for you.