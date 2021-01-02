Source: StackCommerce
In times past, projectors were bulky and noisy. But as lighting technology has improved, projectors have shrunk. The PIQO 1080p Mini Projector is a perfect example — it's small enough to fit in your pocket, yet powerful enough to produce a 240-inch HD display. Usually priced at $799, it's now 64% off for iMore readers at $279.99.
The PIQO is a tiny cube that measures 2.25 inches along each edge. Running on battery power, it delivers an impressive 200 lumens using DLP technology and LED light.
You can set up the projector to shine on any flat surface, with a picture that measures 240 inches from corner to corner. You get five hours of viewing on battery, or 50 hours of audio via the built-in speakers.
With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, you can stream shows directly to your PIQO. Alternatively, you can load files onto the 16GB of internal memory or run Android apps directly on the projector — the device has a 64-bit quad-core processor.
Order now for just $279.99 to get this powerful pocket projector at 64% off MSRP.
