You still have time to score an incredible Cyber Monday Android smartwatch deal, and there are a lot of options. For example, if you're on the fence about whether or not you want a full-blown smartwatch on your wrist, you might want to consider a hybrid smartwatch instead. These wearables are packed with useful features, but look and feel like traditional watches.

The Fossil Collider Hybrid HR is one of the most popular options in this category for several reasons. There are a few different design options to pick from. Depending on which model you choose, you can save up to 20% on your purchase.

If you're not familiar with how hybrid smartwatches work, it's actually quite simple. One of the most appealing aspects of owning a hybrid smartwatch is the long battery life. The Fossil Collider Hybrid HR will last for two weeks or more depending on your usage. It still offers plenty of features that users look for, including heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, smartphone notifications, and music controls.

Get nearly 20% off the Fossil Collider Hybrid HR

There is no AMOLED display or premium perks like those you'll find on more advanced Android smartwatches. However, the Fossil Collider Hybrid HR is an ideal starting point for new users who want to get a feel for what it's like to use a smartwatch without having to break the bank.

As you may know, there are endless Fossil smartwatches to choose from these days. If you don't need a fancy smartwatch with tons of features, you might find yourself more interested in a hybrid smartwatch. This Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch Cyber Monday deal lets you enjoy the best of both worlds at an affordable price!