Oh you know with Black Friday ending and Cyber Monday hitting that the electronics deals are going to start to become the focus. And who better to lead the way than Amazon and all of its smart home devices? The brand new 4th-generation Echo Dot being on sale for $28.99 is one of the best deals around. This device has not been around very long, so it's crazy to see it getting such a big discount. It's also a safe bet that once the price goes back up it will stay that way for a while. Grab these now while you can.

The Echo Dot has an improved design and improved internals compared to the 3rd generation. It also goes for a little bit more just in general, but today's deal is still a banger. It's such a low price and you know it probably won't drop this low again for a while.

Along with improvements to its sound quality, the all-new Echo Dot has a much different form factor than the previous, 3rd-generation Echo Dot as well; it's now a spherical, ball-like speaker that has a flat bottom to easily sit on your desk or wherever it's placed. Of course, it includes Alexa for voice control, too. Alexa can play music, answer questions, tell you the latest news, and control compatible smart home devices when you ask. The Echo Dot isn't limited to playing music from Amazon Music either; you can connect it to Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and other popular music streaming services so you can listen to your library wherever you're subscribed.

This model of the Echo Dot is designed with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including the handy microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphone. It's available in three colors, and there's also an Echo Dot with Clock model that's on sale today. It's down to $38.99 from a regular price of $60. The clock model is nearly the same though it has a built-in LED display that makes a great clock for your nightstand.