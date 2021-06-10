With the first Test ending in a draw, the series is on a knife edge at Edgbaston, as Joe Root's side look to put off the field controversies to one side and claim a much needed win against the Kiwis. Don't miss a single ball of the 2nd Test with our England vs New Zealand live stream guide below.

The series has been somewhat overshadowed by the emergence of offensive historic tweets posted by Ollie Robinson who made his debut in the opening Test but has since been suspended.

With the controversy still brewing amid interventions from politicians and accusations leveled at other members of the team, Root has a battle on his hands to keep his side focused on the game ahead.

One positive for Root coming into the game is that they'll be playing in front of a near capacity crowd at Egbaston, with the overwhelming majority of the expected 18,000 spectators set to be cheering on the home side.

The tourists have been delivered a huge blow coming intot his final match, with skipper Kane Williamson ruled out thanks to a persistent elbow injury.

Vice-captain Tom Latham us now set to lead the team in Williamson's absence, with Durham star Will Young set to come into the side at number three.

Read on for full details on how to live stream England vs New Zealand Test series cricket online from anywhere.

England vs New Zealand - Test series cricket: Where and when?

This 2nd Test takes place at Edgbaston in Birmingham between June 10-14. Play starts at 11am BST / 6am ET/ 3am PT / 8pm AEST / 10pm NZST on all five days

How to stream England vs New Zealand live in the UK

Sky Sports have the exclusive live broadcast rights to this Test series in the UK and Ireland.

Coverage is set to begin at 10am BST on Sky Sports Cricket on each day of action. If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch this Test series online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, NOW.

A NOW Sports Membership will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Membership is much better value. It will let you watch test cricket, PGA Tour golf, Formula 1, and more.

How to stream England vs New Zealand in New Zealand

Fans looking to cheer on the Black Caps back home can watch all the action live via premium streaming service Spark Sport. A subscription to Spark currently costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty more Black Caps action, as well as NBA basketball, F1 racing, and MotoGP, but if you're new to the service you can take advantage of a 1-month free trial before you buy.

Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Dedicated cricket watchers will likely need to forgo sleep for this one as play each day is set to start at 10pm NZST.

Live stream the Test series live in Australia

Streaming service Kayo Sports will be on hand with live coverage of England vs New Zealand for cricket fans looking to tune in Down Under. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. If that's not enough, there's also Kayo Sports Premium Package, which offers three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you haven't used it before, the network is offering a FREE TRIAL that newcomers to the service can take advantage of.

Live stream the Test series series live in India

Sony Six has exclusive broadcast rights to this Test series in India, with play set to begin at 3.30pm IST each day.

Subscribers looking to live stream the action on-the-go can download the comprehensive SONY LIV mobile app.

Can I watch England vs New Zealand online in the U.S.?

Willow TV is usually a godsend for cricket fans in the US, and that's the case, once again, with the dedicated streaming service the exclusive broadcaster for this series Stateside.

The service is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more, with subscribers able to use their cable provider's login and password on willow.tv to stream England vs New Zealand Test cricket right from their computer.

Willow costs $9.99 a month and can also be accessed via over-the-top streaming services such as Sling and FuboTV, while the service also has apps for Android and iOS if you prefer to watch matches on the go.

Play is set to start each day at 6am ET / 3am PT each day for U.S. viewers.

Watch England vs New Zealand - Test series cricket online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the 2nd Test above in this guide. If you're intent on watching England vs New Zealand, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.