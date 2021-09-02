Having bounced back from defeat with an impressive win in the third Test at Headingley, Joe Root's men will be hoping they can now forge an advantage as the series moves to London - watch every ball of this fourth Test with our England vs India live stream guide below.
England managed to dismiss India for just 78 on Day 1 in a scintillating bowling display, but there was even better to come from the hosts' top-order batting, with all of the top three managing to notch up half-centuries in their first innings.
Skipper Root meanwhile continued his extraordinary 2021 form, clocking up yet another three-figure score.
With a buoyant home side now hoping to carry on where they left off, India captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri must unravel how their attack was so routinely undone with the new ball last time out.
Kohli himself will also need to do more leading from the front, with the normally reliably prolific batsman having scored no more than 55 during any innings of the series so far.
Read on for full details on how to live stream England vs India Fourth Test cricket online from anywhere.
England vs India - fourth Test cricket: Where and when?
The fourth Test between England and India is set to take place between Thursday, September 2 and Monday, September 6.
Play is set to start each day at 11am BST local time. That makes it a 3:30pm IST start in India, and a 6am ET / 3am PT start in North America. For cricket fans Down Under its an 8pm AEST first ball.
Watch England vs India - Fourth Test cricket online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the fourth Test further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching England vs India, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to stream England vs India live in the UK for free
Pay TV broadcaster Sky Sports have exclusive live broadcast rights to England's summer Test series with India for the UK, including this fourth Test.
Coverage is set to begin at 10:15am GMT on Sky Sports Cricket on each day of action. If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch this fourth Test online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sports Pass will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.
Live stream the fourth Test live in India
Indian cricket fans are well served by the Sony Sports Network who are showing this Test series live in its entirety.
Sony Six and Sony Six HD will be offering coverage with English commentary, with Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD the channels to head to for Hindi coverage, and Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 4 HD offering broadcasts in regional languages.
FOr those looking to stream this Test, If you prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv will be broadcasting the action online via its apps and website. To access the streams you'll need to be a premium subscriber which means forking out Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio customers can meanwhile watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application.
Play is set to begin each day at 3:30pm IST
Live stream the fourth Test live in Australia
Streaming service Kayo Sports will be on hand with live coverage of England vs India for cricket fans looking to tune in Down Under. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. If that's not enough, there's also Kayo Sports Premium Package, which offers three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you haven't used it before, the network is offering a FREE TRIAL that newcomers to the service can take advantage of.
The action get underway each day at 8pm AEST
Watch England vs India online in the US and Canada
Willow TV has long been a godsend for cricket fans in the US, and it's on hand once for those looking to watch the action from Sri Lanka Stateside with exclusive coverage in the US of this Test series.
The service costs $9.99 a month and can also be accessed via streaming services such as Sling and Fubo. If you find yourself unable to access Willow TV's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
Play for each day of the fourth Test begins at 6am ET / 3am PT.
