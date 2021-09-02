Having bounced back from defeat with an impressive win in the third Test at Headingley, Joe Root's men will be hoping they can now forge an advantage as the series moves to London - watch every ball of this fourth Test with our England vs India live stream guide below. England managed to dismiss India for just 78 on Day 1 in a scintillating bowling display, but there was even better to come from the hosts' top-order batting, with all of the top three managing to notch up half-centuries in their first innings.

Skipper Root meanwhile continued his extraordinary 2021 form, clocking up yet another three-figure score. With a buoyant home side now hoping to carry on where they left off, India captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri must unravel how their attack was so routinely undone with the new ball last time out. Kohli himself will also need to do more leading from the front, with the normally reliably prolific batsman having scored no more than 55 during any innings of the series so far. Read on for full details on how to live stream England vs India Fourth Test cricket online from anywhere. England vs India - fourth Test cricket: Where and when? The fourth Test between England and India is set to take place between Thursday, September 2 and Monday, September 6. Play is set to start each day at 11am BST local time. That makes it a 3:30pm IST start in India, and a 6am ET / 3am PT start in North America. For cricket fans Down Under its an 8pm AEST first ball.

