If you're on the hunt for an inexpensive set of wireless earbuds then you know just how many hundreds of options there are on the market. With so many choices staring you in the face, it can be difficult to know which ones are actually worth your time. After spending several hours testing the ENACFIRE E60 Wireless Earbuds, I can say that these are indeed worthwhile earbuds to consider. They provide really good sound for the cost and the design makes them a great choice whether you're working out, commuting, or traveling.

Music buddies ENACFIRE E60 Wireless Earbuds Bottom line: Whether you're on your regular commute, traveling by plane, or simply working out at your local gym, the ENACFIRE E60 wireless earbuds are the perfect companions. They come in a rechargeable case that easily fits into your pocket, backpack, or purse. Pros Inexpensive

Good sound quality

IPX8 Waterproof

Easy pairing

Up to 8 hour battery life

Supports wireless charging

5 color options Cons No EQ

Difficult to adjust without sending touch commands

Touch sensors react to water $40 at Amazon

ENACFIRE E60 Wireless Earbuds What I like

These are really impressive earphones given their low cost. If you like them enough that you want to buy them, they come in five different colors: black, white, grey, blue, and red. Prime Day may have ended, but these 25 deals are still available now! Great fit Three different sizes I have relatively small earholes, so finding a set of wireless earbuds that actually fit without hurting is often a challenge. The ENACFIRE E60 comes with six sets, two pairs for each of the three sizes. Not only was I able to choose the set that fit me best, but I also have a backup pair in case something happens to the ones I'm currently using. You can adjust music volume, skip tracks, answer/hang-up phone calls, or even pause your tunes simply by tapping the side of the earbuds. Touch controls Just a tap away Syncing the earbuds to my phone was a cinch. You simply pull one of the earbuds out of the case when you first get it and the pairing process begins. Once connected, you can adjust music volume, skip tracks, answer/hang-up phone calls, or even pause your tunes simply by tapping the side of the earbuds. The earphones have CVC8.0 noise-canceling, so while they don't cancel incoming sounds for me when I'm wearing them, anyone I talk to via phone or computer has a better listening experience. That of course makes these great for business or professional use. I tested the CVC noise canceling by initiating a phone call while standing next to a running robot vacuum. The hum of the vacuum completely canceled out when I wasn't talking. However when I spoke, those on the phone could only hear a faint humming. It won't keep out the sounds of screaming children or loud vehicles driving by, but it will significantly reduce them. Additionally, the microphone allows my voice to travel clearly and loudly for others to hear. These earbuds are really rather impressive given how cheap they are.

Source: Rebecca Spear / Android Central

Sound quality & battery life Excellent given the price The sound quality isn't mind-blowing, but considering that these devices only cost $40 they're very good. The volume has a decent range and the speakers handle both high and low tones quite nicely. I had my husband wear them while I was standing next to him and barely could hear any sounds coming from them, even though they were at a relatively high volume. Because of this, they are a great option for those who frequently travel via plane or use public transportation. I never once ran out of juice while using these buds. That's thanks to the impressive eight-hour battery life and the convenient charging case. To charge, you simply place the buds into their slots and they'll receive juice during transit. The charging case has a USB-C port on the backside and it also supports wireless charging, so you just have to plug it in every night or place it on a charging pad to prepare it for the next day's use. ENACFIRE E60 Wireless Earbuds What I don't like

Though they are impressive earbuds overall, the ENACFIRE E60 aren't perfect. Accidental taps A little too easy to adjust Wearing earbuds isn't the most comfortable experience for me. I tend to press the earbuds into my ears every few seconds to get rid of pressure or air bubbles. However, since the ENACFIRE E60 has touch controls, I often accidentally paused my music or ended phone calls when I didn't mean to. This wouldn't be a problem if the command space was smaller, but since it takes up the entire flat surface, it's very easy to accidentally press. Now, I eventually got used to pressing it further into my ears by grasping the sides of the earbud, but it was an adjustment. Waterproof but not worth getting wet A frustrating shower experience

Source: Rebecca Spear / Android Central

It's starting to get a bit chilly outside, so instead of jumping into a river I opted to test the waterproof claim by using them in the shower. While the ENACFIRE E60 Earbuds have a waterproof rating of IPX8, I don't recommend using them in the shower or pool. Once my head got wet, it became difficult to keep them from sliding out of my ears. One of them even fell to the floor and made me worry that it might have sustained permanent damage. Plus, the falling droplets changed the volume of my music and even stopped songs in their tracks multiple times when they hit the ENACFIRE's touch sensors. The one good thing that came from wearing them was that they prevented shampoo and conditioner from getting in my ears, but you shouldn't spend $40 for water plugs. You can use them if it's sprinkling outside or if you're getting a little sweaty at the gym, but I'd refrain from really getting these wet. No app Cannot adjust sound balance This isn't too surprising considering that these aren't top of the line earbuds, but the ENACFIRE E60 doesn't have an app, nor does it have equalizing controls to help you balance out the sound of your music. If that's something you really want, you're going to have to look at another more-expensive option. ENACFIRE E60 Wireless Earbuds Competition

If you're wanting to stick with a low price point, then you should also consider the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo. Battery life only lasts for about five hours, but they offer really good sound, have a IPX7 water resistance rating, and also come with a charging case. Anyone looking for a high-end set of wireless earbuds should definitely consider Samsung Galaxy Buds+. They come in four different colors, have great sound quality, last up to 11 hours, and you can customize controls. The Jabra Elite 65t are quite a bit more expensive than the ENACFIRE E60, but they offer great sound quality, have roughly 7.5 hours of battery life, work with an intuitive app, and also come with a charging case. ENACFIRE E60 Wireless Earbuds Should you buy it?

You should buy this if... Anyone looking for something inexpensive Considering the ENACFIRE has touch controls, decent sound quality, and comes with a charging case it's really well priced. You could spend a lot more money for something with more options, but this is the perfect choice for anyone wanting something quality at a low price. People who travel or commute regularly The small charging case slips perfectly into your pocket, bag, or purse so you can take them with you just about anywhere. What's more, hardly any sound bleeds from the speakers while you're in place, so you won't disturb others with your music while wearing them. Anyone looking for earbuds with easy touch controls There are plenty of cheap earbuds out there, but these ones allow you to adjust the volume and skip tracks simply by tapping the sides. You should not buy this if... Anyone looking for the very best sound quality While these have good sound quality for the cost, they definitely aren't the best money can buy. For more astute music consumers, you'll likely want something else. People who want wireless earbuds that work with an app Unlike some other wireless earbuds out there, these ones do not integrate with their own personal app. So if you want a pair that you can make adjustments to or add specific setting options to while using your phone, you might want to look elsewhere. Music lovers who want to adjust sound balance Sometimes the default settings on music devices aren't perfect and need tweaking before they're good to go. Unfortunately, there's no way to adjust the sound balance on these earbuds, so if that's something you absolutely need then these won't be a good fit.

If you're looking for the very best sound quality you can buy, these probably won't fit your needs. However, the ENACFIRE E60 Wireless earbuds are impressive little devices that produce good sound quality and provide plenty of conveniences at a low cost. If you're looking for something cheap to make video calls and listen to your music these are a great option to go with. 4.5 out of 5 They offer a long battery life, have an IPX8 waterproof rating, and come with a convenient charging case that works with both a USB-C cable or wireless charging pads. They'll stay in during your working out, are perfect for your regular commute, and since they hardly leak any sound, they're great while traveling on a plane.