Aspiring streamers or those looking to upgrade their equipment won't want to miss out on any of Elgato's deals for Prime Day. From capture cards, stream desks, professional lights, and even a green screen, you'll find nearly everything for all of your streaming needs.

Our suggestions

You can't go wrong with the Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro. It captures your Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, and PC gameplay at the highest possible quality. This is what you'll want if you're truly serious about starting up a Twitch or YouTube channel.

Something you may not know you need is good lighting, and that's where the Elgato Key Light comes in. You wouldn't believe the difference professional lighting can make. Those old light bulbs that you use in the lamp in your room don't look as great as you think they do.

