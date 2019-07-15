Aspiring streamers or those looking to upgrade their equipment won't want to miss out on any of Elgato's deals for Prime Day. From capture cards, stream desks, professional lights, and even a green screen, you'll find nearly everything for all of your streaming needs.

Ultra high res: Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro

Staff pick

It's like the HD60S but better. Elgato's 4K60 Pro captures games in stunning 4K60FPS with ultra-low latency, perfect for those with an Xbox One X or PlayStation 4 Pro.

$250 at Amazon

Lightning fast: Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock

Connect everything you need to your computer through the Elgato Thunderbolt Dock 3. Charge laptops and run dual displays in stunning 4K through a USB-C port.

$200 at Amazon

Console-friendly: Elgato Game Capture Card HD60 S

All you console streamers will want to pick up the Elgato Game Capture HD60S. As its name suggests, it can capture game footage at 1080p60FPS. It is compatible with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

$120 at Amazon

Content creation controller: Elgato Stream Deck

Take the hassle out of streaming with Elgato's handy Stream Deck. It features 15 fully customizable LCD keys and direct integration with the most popular platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer.

$100 at Amazon

Custom backgrounds: Elgato Green Screen

Streaming with a camera feed of yourself isn't ideal when a portion of the screen is being blocked with your mug. Grab a green screen, and all of your worries will go away, so you don't need to stream your bedroom to the world.

$130 at Amazon

Compact: Elgato Stream Deck Mini

The Stream Deck Mini is for those who need a more straightforward experience than the regular Stream Deck can provide. It's Mini model comes with six customizable LCD keys.

$60 at Amazon

Old is new: Elgato Video Capture

Transform all of your old analog videos into digital with ease. Elgato's Video Capture can convert VCR and upload it to your computer with step-by-step instructions.

$60 at Amazon

Professional lighting: Elgato Key Light

Those light bulbs in your bedroom? They suck for streaming. Upgrade your set and grab this professional LED lighting panel, and you'll never hear any more complaints from your viewers.

$150 at Amazon

Advanced: Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock

This Pro Dock is the Thunderbolt 3 on crack. It features 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports that can support 5K. All of these extras take your setup to a whole new level.

$300 at Amazon

Fit in your pocket: Elgato Cam Link 4K

This little capture card is compact enough to fit in your pocket. Whether you want to broadcast live gameplay or capture video (at either 1080p60FPS or 4K30FPS), you'll want to use the Cam Link.

$100 at Amazon

Our suggestions

You can't go wrong with the Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro. It captures your Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, and PC gameplay at the highest possible quality. This is what you'll want if you're truly serious about starting up a Twitch or YouTube channel.

Something you may not know you need is good lighting, and that's where the Elgato Key Light comes in. You wouldn't believe the difference professional lighting can make. Those old light bulbs that you use in the lamp in your room don't look as great as you think they do.

