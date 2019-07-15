Aspiring streamers or those looking to upgrade their equipment won't want to miss out on any of Elgato's deals for Prime Day. From capture cards, stream desks, professional lights, and even a green screen, you'll find nearly everything for all of your streaming needs.
- Ultra high res: Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro
- Lightning fast: Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock
- Console-friendly: Elgato Game Capture Card HD60 S
- Content creation controller: Elgato Stream Deck
- Custom backgrounds: Elgato Green Screen
- Compact: Elgato Stream Deck Mini
- Old is new: Elgato Video Capture
- Professional lighting: Elgato Key Light
- Advanced: Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock
- Fit in your pocket: Elgato Cam Link 4K
Ultra high res: Elgato Game Capture 4K60 ProStaff pick
It's like the HD60S but better. Elgato's 4K60 Pro captures games in stunning 4K60FPS with ultra-low latency, perfect for those with an Xbox One X or PlayStation 4 Pro.
Lightning fast: Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock
Connect everything you need to your computer through the Elgato Thunderbolt Dock 3. Charge laptops and run dual displays in stunning 4K through a USB-C port.
Console-friendly: Elgato Game Capture Card HD60 S
All you console streamers will want to pick up the Elgato Game Capture HD60S. As its name suggests, it can capture game footage at 1080p60FPS. It is compatible with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Content creation controller: Elgato Stream Deck
Take the hassle out of streaming with Elgato's handy Stream Deck. It features 15 fully customizable LCD keys and direct integration with the most popular platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer.
Custom backgrounds: Elgato Green Screen
Streaming with a camera feed of yourself isn't ideal when a portion of the screen is being blocked with your mug. Grab a green screen, and all of your worries will go away, so you don't need to stream your bedroom to the world.
Compact: Elgato Stream Deck Mini
The Stream Deck Mini is for those who need a more straightforward experience than the regular Stream Deck can provide. It's Mini model comes with six customizable LCD keys.
Old is new: Elgato Video Capture
Transform all of your old analog videos into digital with ease. Elgato's Video Capture can convert VCR and upload it to your computer with step-by-step instructions.
Professional lighting: Elgato Key Light
Those light bulbs in your bedroom? They suck for streaming. Upgrade your set and grab this professional LED lighting panel, and you'll never hear any more complaints from your viewers.
Advanced: Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock
This Pro Dock is the Thunderbolt 3 on crack. It features 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports that can support 5K. All of these extras take your setup to a whole new level.
Fit in your pocket: Elgato Cam Link 4K
This little capture card is compact enough to fit in your pocket. Whether you want to broadcast live gameplay or capture video (at either 1080p60FPS or 4K30FPS), you'll want to use the Cam Link.
Our suggestions
You can't go wrong with the Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro. It captures your Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, and PC gameplay at the highest possible quality. This is what you'll want if you're truly serious about starting up a Twitch or YouTube channel.
Something you may not know you need is good lighting, and that's where the Elgato Key Light comes in. You wouldn't believe the difference professional lighting can make. Those old light bulbs that you use in the lamp in your room don't look as great as you think they do.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.