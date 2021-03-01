Upgrade to 5G: Save $50 on the unlocked Pixel 4a today

Elden Ring trailer footage leaked, shows a dragon and horseback riding

  • Elden Ring was first announced back at E3 2019.
  • Since then, new information has been sparse and new footage or trailers nonexistent.
  • Today, a few snippets of blurred footage leaked from what is reportedly an internal use trailer

Yes, really. If you've been waiting for news or even a new glimpse of FromSoftware and Bandai Namco's upcoming Elden Ring, there's a little something today. A few seconds of footage from what is reportedly an internal trailer for Elden Ring have leaked. These blurry, camera-off-screen glimpses might seem like the stereotypical fake leak but have been stated to be accurate by multiple reputable journalists and analysts, such as Jason Schreier at Bloomberg.

So, if you don't want to see these bits of footage, you should leave now. If you're curious, you can look below.

Horseback combat was previously confirmed and a fire-breathing dragon is just classic FromSoftware at this point, so nothing here is really too surprising. Hopefully this means we'll soon see a full new trailer in an official capacity later this year. Lots of games are being delayed, so we wouldn't expect to see Elden Ring actually release before 2022.

In the meantime, if you haven't played it yet, we'd recommend trying out the Demon's Souls remake for the PS5, which is easily one of the best PS5 games available right now.

Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, specifically focusing on PlayStation on Android Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.