Last year began with a slew of high-profile game delays, most notably Cyberpunk 2077 and the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but then COVID-19 struck and threw the games industry through a loop. As 2021 nears its end, more delays continue to hit the industry as developers truly begin to understand the effects the pandemic had on their work pipeline. One of the first significant delays to surface this year was Hogwarts Legacy, pushed into 2022. So we've compiled a list of every game delayed from 2021 and beyond. Some of these games are stalled indefinitely, while others have set release windows or a final release date. We'll continually update this list as more game news develops.

Games delayed in 2020 and 2021 Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2's The Witch Queen expansion was set to release sometime this year. However, the developer realized it needed to add one more unannounced chapter after its Lightfall expansion to satisfyingly conclude the story, so The Witch Queen got bumped to 2022. When it does release, it will represent "an important evolution in the ongoing story of Destiny 2." VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Release date: Feb. 22, 2022

Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 can't catch a break. It was supposed to hit consoles and PC sometime in Spring 2020, but Techland delayed it to February 2022, surprising everyone who thought the game would languish in development hell. Release date: Feb. 4, 2022

Elden Ring

Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated games in recent years, coming from the minds of George R.R. Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki, and created by Dark Souls developer FromSoftware. While the team aimed to have it out in January 2022, it has been delayed a month to Feb. 25, 2022, due to its "depth & strategic freedom exceeding initial expectations." Release date: Feb. 25, 2022

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

The next entry in the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise was due out in 2020, but the developer pushed it to late 2021. Scott Cawthon says he's "made the decision to put more time and money into it to make sure it's finished properly." FNAF: Security Breach is expected to launch on PS4, PS5, and PC. Release date: Dec. 16, 2021 Ghostwire: Tokyo

This new IP coming from Tango Gameworks was meant to hit PS5 and PC exclusively in 2021. However, the developer announced it's now pushed it to early 2022 to focus on protecting the team's health and delivering the "unforgettable version" the studio's been working on. Release date: Early 2022 God of War Ragnarok

We don't know much about God of War Ragnarok other than what we can glean from its reveal trailer, but we do know that it won't release in 2021 as initially planned. Instead, Sony Santa Monica needs some more time and bumped the release date to sometime in 2022. Release date: 2022 Gotham Knights

WB Games Montreal's highly-anticipated Batman title won't make its planned release of 2021. So to deliver the best experience possible, Gotham Knights was postponed until next year. When it does launch on PS5, players will be able to take control of the Bat Family and uncover the secrets behind the Court of Owls. Release date: 2022 Gran Turismo 7

The next entry in Sony's racing franchise was initially planned to hit store shelves this year. However, due to the pandemic impacting development and causing production problems, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan revealed that Gran Turismo 7 was bumped until sometime in 2022. The company later announced a March 4 release date. Release date: March 4, 2022 Hogwarts Legacy

WB Games unveiled Hogwarts Legacy during a Sony PS5 press conference in September 2020. The upcoming RPG was set to take us back to the popular Wizarding World sometime later this year, but to create "the best possible experience," it was delayed until 2022. It looks like we'll need to wait a bit longer, but hopefully, it's worth it. Release date: 2022 Horizon Forbidden West

This delay wasn't unexpected, but it was still disappointing. Guerilla Games hoped to release Horizon Forbidden West in 2021, but Sony revealed that it was delayed until February 2022. However, it's not a huge delay considering it's set at the beginning of the year. So hopefully, this means the highly-anticipated sequel will meet expectations. Release date: Feb. 18, 2022

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was set to bundle up all nine movies and completely remake the original Lego saga in a new package, but it won't hit its spring 2021 release date after all. TT Games revealed it's delayed, and at Gamescom, it announced that its new release date would be sometime in the spring of 2022. Release date: spring 2022

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Ubisoft is remaking the classic Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, but in all honesty, the reveal trailer looked ... rough. Nothing like what a proper remake should. Though it was intended to release in January 2021, its first delay was until March 2021 and then indefinitely. Release date: TBD Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction — initially titled Rainbow Six Quarantine before the pandemic — was delayed a couple of times before Ubisoft re-revealed it at E3 2021. Then, after being announced for September 2021, it got postponed again until January 2022. Release date: January 2022

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an interesting one. It's easily by far the biggest and most ambitious title from developer Daedalic Entertainment, so it makes sense that it needs more time to ensure that it meets expectations. Daedalic said it should "fully leverage the power of the new generation of consoles" and "the universe will be faithfully represented" when it launches in 2022. Release date: 2022 Saints Row

Saints Row's reboot was intended for a packed February 2022, but it was moved to August 2022. The developer stated this move was to ensure the game exceeds expectations and meets their high standards to do their vision justice. Release date: Aug. 23, 2022

Skull & Bones

It's not the first delay Skull & Bones suffered, and it probably won't be the last. It was expected to release in Q3/Q4 of 2018 before being pushed into 2019. We can see how that panned out as it's 2021 — and it has still yet to release. Release date: 2022-2023

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Fans have eagerly awaited over a decade for this sequel to the cult classic. Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 was initially scheduled to hit store shelves in March 2020 but was delayed later into 2020 and then further until sometime in 2021 at an unspecified date. Then, the publisher went on to obliterate the development team and delayed it indefinitely. Release date: TBA (Delayed indefinitely)