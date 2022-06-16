Eero Pro 6 vs. Eero Pro: Should you upgrade?

Both of these routers can form the base for a strong and reliable mesh system. Both options will cover most people's needs with identical software features and compatibility with all other Eeros for expansion. The Eero Pro 6 takes the speed up a notch and coverage thanks to a slightly taller size and a more modern Wi-Fi 6 setup. It feels like money well spent at $30 more than the older Eero Pro, especially if you have or might upgrade to an internet connection faster than 500Mbps.

Eero Pro 6 vs. Eero Pro: A big upgrade

At first glance, the Eero Pro and Eero Pro 6 look like the same device, but the Pro 6 packs in several great upgrades. The first and most obvious upgrade is Wi-Fi 6, also known as 802.11ax, which can immediately deliver speed upgrades to compatible devices. If you're building an Eero mesh, you also get some extra speed for your mesh connection.

Eero Pro has a total connection speed of AC2200, which breaks down roughly to 866.7Mbps on each high and low 5GHz band and around 400Mbps on the 2.4GHz band. On the Eero Pro 6, a more robust high 5GHz band has 2402Mbps thanks to a 4x4 antenna setup compared to 2x2 on the previous generation Pro. The low 5GHz band has 1201Mbps, and the 2.4GHz band comes in with 574Mbps, which makes up the Eero Pro 6's AX4200 connection.

Eero Pro and Eero Pro 6 also both support DFS channels with a recent software update. DFS allows access to more 5GHz bands in areas without significant radar intereference. For many people, this can add a bit more speed compared to the other crowded 5GHz channels.

This fairly huge upgrade in speed allows Eero to recommend the Pro 6 for gigabit connections, roughly double the older Pro's speed at 550Mbps. While only Wi-Fi 6 devices will be able to access the full speed of these routers, older Wi-Fi 5 devices will be supported and should also see some speed improvements while connected to a remote Eero Pro 6 node thanks to the stronger link between each point.

Eero Pro 6 Eero Pro Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Tri-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)

Tri-band Speed AX4200 AC2200 Ethernet ports 2 2 Recommended coverage 2,000 sq ft 1,750 sq ft Dimensions 134.49mm x 52.6mm 120.6mm x 31.5mm

Eero estimates the older Eero Pro can cover about 1,750 square feet with a single unit, while the newer Eero Pro 6 takes that up to 2,000 square feet. However, the extra coverage and performance of the Eero Pro 6 come with a size penalty as the housing is significantly taller. Both routers are rather compact compared to some of the other best mesh routers in their class, but the Eero Pro 6 will still be more difficult to conceal.

Eero Pro 6 vs. Eero Pro: Eero extras

Both routers can run the full suite of Eero software. This includes Alexa integration and the simple device management in the Eero app on Android or iOS, and easy mesh expansion. You can see your traffic and internet usage and enable and disable internet access for each device individually. Eero supports modern configurations, including WPA3 security and IPv6. Port forwarding is also supported in the app, unlike quite a few other mesh systems.

Eero also gives you the option to sign up for Eero Secure and Eero Secure+. The former includes a basic set of security features, content filter, ad blocking, and a device monitor for $2.99 per month. Eero Secure+ adds antivirus software, a password manager, and a VPN subscription for $9.99 per month. Of course, these features could be obtained separately, but some will like Eero's package's convenience.

Eero Pro 6 vs. Eero Pro: Building your mesh

(Image credit: Eero)

To get the best possible speed from your mesh, you should make sure the rest of the Eeros in your mesh support the speeds you expect. To get gigabit mesh speeds from your Eero Pro 6 mesh, you'll need to stick with Eero Pro 6 nodes. You can even pair your Eero nodes with one of the best Eero wall mounts to help keep them out of the way.

Keep in mind that if you're mixing in older Eeros, you'll be limited to the node's speed when connected to it.

Expanding your Eero Pro is a very similar experience, with the best possible experience coming from other Eero Pro nodes. An Eero 6 or Eero 6 Extender may seem like a good option since it supports up to 500Mbps, but these speeds won't be possible due to the Eero Pro's Wi-Fi 5 hardware.

Eero Pro 6 vs. Eero Pro: Is it time to upgrade to the Wi-Fi 6 Eero?

Both of these mesh routers will provide more than enough speed for most people. The Eero 550Mbps recommendation for the Eero Pro means it will deliver plenty of speed to dozens of devices and stream 4K videos to multiple. With the Eero Pro 6's upgrade to 1Gbps support, those looking to make the most of a gigabit connection won't be limited by their router. Thanks to the Pro 6's Wi-Fi 6 support, it will also be able to keep up with your network's growing demands for a few years. As more people work from home and ask more of their networks all the time, it pays to be ready for the next generation of wireless devices.