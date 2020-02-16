Samsung Unpacked has come and gone, and while there wasn't much left in the surprises department for the Galaxy S20 series, I'm happy the devices are official and out and we can finally talk about them. I know Mirror Purple on the Z Flip is so lovely — we'll get there in a minute — but aren't the Cloud Pink and Cloud Blue colors this year just so pretty?! And I'm personally excited because hopefully, that won't go full trick mirror when photographing it. I mean, the Note 10's Aura Blue was beautiful, but that photographing that mirror-like back glass in clear case reviews was an exercise in angle refraction, misdirection, and straight-up photo magic.

Source: Android Central

Now that the S20 Ultra will also be using the Note 10's weirdly specific rules for 45W charging, maybe this year we'll finally get some reliable third-party chargers, because I don't think I can take another six months of chargers that say they work but don't really work. And it's going to matter much more on the S20 Ultra since its battery is 1,500mAh bigger, so please, accessory makers, don't let me down! Get protected with deals from ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark & more The cameras on the S20+ and S20 Ultra look so fun, but I'm still opting for the regular S20 because it's the only one that feels reasonably sized in my tiny female hands. Besides, the regular S20 is still going to be a significant camera upgrade over the S10 and I will go absolutely nuts with that camera all over Walt Disney World.