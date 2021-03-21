At this point, many, if not most of us, have a music streaming service that we're pretty comfortable with. Whether we're using free, ad-supported versions or paying for a monthly or annual subscription, once we've settled in and started building playlists and letting the algorithms learn from our behaviors to suggest new content, it's pretty dang hard to motivate us to pick up and move to another platform. Of course, that's by design, so what is a streaming service to do to encourage new signups and switchers? It has to add new, innovative, or at least interesting features. Spotify was one of the first music streaming services to incorporate podcasts into its app, a feature that was eventually adopted by other services like Amazon Music. I've been an Amazon Music subscriber for several years now, in part because I've benefited from its AI getting to know what I like and partly because as a Prime member, I get a nice little discount that saves me nearly $30/year over Spotify. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more At first, I was critical of Amazon Music adding new features to its app like podcasts, live Twitch streams, and music videos, but eventually I came to like and even appreciate the feature stuffing — to a point. But when I heard that Amazon Music was going to start selling artist merchandise (merch) in the app, I was sure that I would hate the idea. But you know what? Not only do I not hate this new offering, I think Amazon pulled it off tactfully and tastefully. Amazon Music Merch on the web

Amazon's website is all about e-commerce, so it's not a terrible shock to find artist merch for sale there. What is new, however, is that you can find it all on a dedicated page called the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop. This shop features an assortment of products, from t-shirts to hoodies, from collector's edition C.D.s and vinyl records to phone accessories like PopSockets and cases. Heck, you can even get Pink Floyd baby onesies if you are so inclined! The merch is sorted by genre, product type, and artist, but it's basically just Amazon.com search results once you click through. There is nothing really new here — just a repackaging of existing products (though there are some "Amazon Exclusives"). Amazon Music Merch in the app The addition of artist merch in the Amazon Music app is still relatively new, which made it all the more (pleasantly) surprising that it wasn't plastered all over the home screen, much like podcasts, videos, and Twitch streams have been. In actuality, Amazon did a really smart thing and buried the merch links on artist sub-pages in the app. In other words, to find an old Queen concert t-shirt or Blackpink tote, you just search for that artist in the app, and then you can scroll down to find links for their associated products. According to its official press release: Artist merchandise will now appear in the Amazon Music app on participating artists' pages, side-by-side with their songs, albums, live streams, and music videos. By seamlessly tying artist merch and music together in the app, fans in the U.S. can now easily shop a genre-spanning selection of merchandise, a majority of which is available with Prime shipping for Prime members...