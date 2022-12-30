Of all the Bluetooth speakers I tested this year, the Edifier MP100 Plus was my absolute favorite

It has been a long, confusing year for tech with strange new smartphones and Elon Musk taking over Twitter. On the audio accessory side of things, it was a splendid time with many hits and a few misses sprinkled in.

Over the course of the past 12 months, we here at Android Central tested hundreds of products and gadgets of all sorts. For me, that includes a ton of Bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds, among other things. From modern-day boomboxes to rugged outdoor speakers, my hands have been pretty full in 2022.

Of the numerous Bluetooth speakers that I got my hands on, there was one product in particular that wow-ed me when I was least expecting it. It checked off all the right boxes: the sound quality, form factor, and overall value proposition.

So much choice, so little time

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

You don't need more than $100 in your pocket to score a sweet deal on a Bluetooth speaker these days. There is so much variety available to the consumer these days that it's hard to settle on one option. And the best part is, even the affordable speakers have leveled up their audio game so you don't even need to compromise.

What's even cooler is that specs that were previously reserved for more expensive devices are now found in budget speakers too. Things like heavy-duty water and dust resistance and RGB lighting are found in abundance. Micro-USB is finally on the way out and speakers that double as power banks are starting to catch on.

Naturally, this also makes it very, very challenging for a single audio device to stand out. Trying to make a single fish the king of the ocean isn't easy these days. Even brands like Sony and JBL are on the edge of their seats. It's hard to compete with brands that are willing to slash their profit margins to offer a better price on goods with similar — or sometimes even better — features.

The unlikeliest little champion

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Since I get to play around with a million different gadgets, it takes a lot for something to stick out in my eyes. While there were many Bluetooth speakers of great caliber this year, the teensy Edifier MP100 Plus just stuck with me. No one is surprised by this more than me, I can tell you that.

To be very frank, I wasn't expecting all that much from Edifier's bright and cheerful little budget speaker when it first arrived on my doorstep. After reviewing the Tribit XSound Mega and Huawei Sound Joy, my ears were quite spoiled.

My opinion changed very quickly when my partner and I packed our bags and headed off on holiday. Even though my tech backpack was stuffed to the brim with around five to six speakers, the Edifier MP100 Plus fast became a constant for us.

The circular shape and IPX7 water resistance aren't new ideas, but Edifier's execution was marvelous. It still impresses me that a portable Bluetooth speaker that fits in the palm of my hand can sound so good and produce such loud, full-bodied sound.

Made for adventure

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Even as I type these very words, the humble little MP100 Plus accompanies me at my desk. And you know what? Sometimes I end up using it at home just because it's so easy to use. Stock is hard to find, but I still can't stop recommending it to my friends and family. Every aspect of the Edifier speaker is so well thought out.

Despite the lack of features that I would usually dock points for, this brave little speaker managed to leave its mark. If you were heading out the door for a light run or a three-day camping adventure, you wouldn't think twice before grabbing the MP100 Plus and slipping it into your bag. Heck, it doesn't even take any space since you can attach the loop to a buckle.

One of the things that I really love about this speaker is the design. It's vivid without being too garish, it's convenient, and it's super portable. There's a USB-C port so you don't need an extra cable to charge it and the buttons are concave with neon markings for improved accessibility. Not to mention, you get the latest Bluetooth 5.3 onboard.

Edifier has proven that you don't need all those fancy features to create a perfect speaker. It is no wonder that the MP100 Plus speaker was included in the Innovation Award Honorees at CES 2022. If you're looking for the perfect audio accessory this holiday season, this will be the best $60 you have ever spent. The Edifier MP100 Plus is worth every penny, and then some.