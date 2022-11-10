Edifier MP100 Plus review: Good things come in small packages

Edifier curated a brilliant portable speaker in the form of the MP100 Plus. It looks trendy but more importantly, it sounds great and boasts IPX7 waterproofing. All things considered, the price is just right for this sporty little audio accessory.

Edifier is more widely known for its range of computer speakers and more recently, wireless earbuds. The Edifier MP100 Plus doesn't compete in either category. Instead, it looks to take on the best portable Bluetooth speakers in the budget segment.

Value-packed Bluetooth speakers of all shapes and sizes are easy to find nowadays, so Edifier has its work cut out for it. Can the MP100 Plus offer a good enough proposition for you to consider it over more established names in the business? After all, you can easily grab something from Tribit, Anker, or Sony for under $50.

To truly test whether the MP100 Plus fulfills its role as a portable speaker, I packed my bags and took it along with me on my island getaway. Factoring in the rainy monsoon season, my trip served as the perfect testing ground for the Edifier MP100 Plus speaker.

Price and availability

Edifier launched the MP100 Plus portable Bluetooth speaker in early 2022. The Edifier MP100 Plus officially comes in three colorways: blue, green, and black. Unfortunately, only the green variant can be found in stock at the moment.

You can purchase the Edifier MP100 Plus speaker for $60 from Best Buy. Currently, the stock at other retailers is either completely out or very low in most places. Edifier has stated that the MP100 Plus will be restocked soon.

The upsides

Kicking off with the superficial side of things, the Edifier MP100 Plus Bluetooth speaker looks fantastic. Edifier sent me the bright blue variant with neon accents and a black underbelly. This rotund device is shaped like an oversized M&M candy which makes it easy to hold. It has a very satisfying in-hand feel with plenty of grip.

It's not just the good looks that I find appealing, there are other things to appreciate about the MP100 Plus's physical appearance. At 185g, the Bluetooth gadget is incredibly lightweight. The built-in nylon loop is highly durable and helps you easily attach the portable speaker to any hook, clasp, or sling.

The buttons are easily accessible and you can locate them by touch thanks to their concave nature. So even if your hands are wet and the speaker is dangling from a hook, you don't need to glance at the speaker to press pause or adjust the volume.

Moving around with the Edifier MP100 Plus speaker is extremely convenient. I had no problems whatsoever taking it onboard airplanes, boats, and cars. If you need a sound solution that can be transported very easily, this is it.

The pebble-shaped structure and small stature of the Edifier Bluetooth speaker might cast doubts about its prowess as an audio device. Let your doubts be laid to rest with my words as I found it to be a delightful auditory experience. The sound profile is crystal clear with a good-natured, full-bodied tone to it. You won't find booming bass here but what the MP100 Plus offers is decent for the size. It gets plenty loud enough and then some without losing detail or garbling up the mids and lows.

There's nothing fancy here, but you don't need any additional fluff to appreciate this tiny but mighty gadget.

Whether you're in a car or by the beach, this portable Bluetooth speaker from Edifier sets the vibe. It touts an IPX7 waterproof rating and the brand claims it is dustproof too, which is excellent. Since I walked around in heavy rain and sandy beaches, I can vouch for this claim. The USB-C charging port is carefully sealed away so you don't have to worry about a thing.

Setting up the Edifier MP100 Plus speaker via Bluetooth is a matter of seconds and the connection is incredibly smooth thanks to Bluetooth 5.3. You can expect around eight to nine hours of playback from the device which is neat. There's nothing fancy here, but you don't need any additional fluff to appreciate this tiny but mighty gadget.

The downsides

Not everything about the Edifier MP100 Plus is so great though. To start with, the speaker is incredibly hard to find in stock anywhere at the moment. You can only purchase it from Best Buy and even then you're limited to the army green colorway.

Once you do get your hands on it, it's only natural for you to want a companion app for the speaker. Edifier has a pretty good app and we have tested it with several products here at Android Central. If you read our Edifier NeoBuds S and Edifier W240TN earbuds reviews, you'll see that the Android app offers a nice user experience.

Unfortunately, the Edifier MP100 Plus Bluetooth speaker is not supported by the Edifier mobile app. I see this as a big missed opportunity on Edifier's part and I hope that the powers that be are listening.

The most important in-app function for wireless audio accessories like Bluetooth speakers and earbuds is the EQ. Since sound preferences vary from person to person, denying users access to a customizable EQ isn't the best idea.

I see the lack of a companion app as a big missed opportunity on Edifier's part.

My last quip isn't as big of a deal but it could be a dealbreaker for many. The Edifier MP100 Plus does not have a 3.5mm audio jack, so you can't use an AUX cable for audio playback.

Admittedly, the Edifier MP100 Plus is designed for outdoor use where it's exposed to the elements. Not many folks are likely to use an AUX cable with the speaker in such conditions. Still, it is a meaningful feature to have on any speaker.

Competition

There's plenty of fish in the sea to sate your appetite. The Tribit StormBox Micro touts a robust IP67 water and dustproof rating and it comes in bold colors. You can mount it to a bike and it has a fantastic Bluetooth range.

Then there's the JBL Clip 4 and the JBL GO 3, both of which are stellar Bluetooth speakers that bring portability and rugged water resistance to the table. Tuned by Harmon Kardon, JBL's signature sound is a fan favorite.

For even smaller budgets, Tronsmart is tough to beat. The Tronsmart Groove 2 has RGB lights and it can be attached to any tripod. It also comes with a really sturdy metal clasp. You can also consider the cheaper Tronsmart Trip for good sound on the low.

Should you buy it?

You should buy it if...

You need high portability

You want something that looks different

You're on a tight budget

You need durable waterproofing

You shouldn't buy it if...

You want a custom EQ

You want booming bass

You prefer having an AUX port

The Edifier MP100 Plus Bluetooth speaker is great for the outdoors and it sounds consistently good in various environments. The bold design stands out and has practical applications; this isn't just a pretty-looking thing.

My trip was more enjoyable with the MP100 Plus by my side and I enjoyed the convenience it offered. I didn't have to worry about airport security checks or making space in my backpack to accommodate it. If you are a backpacker, hiking enthusiast, or general adventurer, this is a match made in heaven for you.

Yes, the competition is very stiff but Edifier has done something right here. I hope the brand continues on this track and gives us even better portable Bluetooth speakers down the line.