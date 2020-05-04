The Ecovacs Robotics Deebot Ozmo 930 connected robot vacuum cleaner and mop is down to $349.99 at Best Buy. The low price is one of Best Buy's deals of the day, which means it's very temporary. The Ozmo 930 can sell for a lot more than this at other retailers, including up to $700 at places like Kohl's, though its average price is around $530.
The robot uses a laser detection system for efficient cleaning, creating a cleaning pattern based on your home's floorplan and boosting suction on carpet. For mopping, it has water pumps, a sensor, and a pad to give your hard floors a thorough clean.
The robot cleaner can switch between mopping hard floors and vacuuming carpet. It's smart enough to automatically boost its own suction when moving over carpet. Thanks to the Smart Navi 3.0 technology, the robot can learn to safely traverse your home. It will scan, map, and plan an efficient cleaning route. Clean your kitchen, bedrooms, and more all at one time. The laser detection system makes the process as efficient as possible.
If you already have a smart home ecosystem, you can connect the Deebot 930 to your Wi-Fi and control it with your voice. The machine is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. You can use these to start, stop, or charge the robot. You can also schedule the Deebot in advance. Set a regular time for the robotic vacuum to clean and you can just let it do its thing when the time is right.
As a mop, the Ozmo has water pumps, sensors, and a mopping pad that help ensure you get a thorough clean. It comes with two side brushes, a main roller brush, and a powerful suction motor. It will use a 3-stage cleaning system to get all the dirt and dust off your carpets and other floors.
Use the companion app to create no-go zones. You don't need other accessories like the boundary strips that comes with some robotic vacuums. Plus, since you're using the app, you can create unlimited virtual borders. Don't worry about stairs and obstacles like that. The Ozmo's sensors help it avoid the obvious obstacles.
