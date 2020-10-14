At Amazon's recent fall event, the company introduced a new lineup of spherical Echo and Echo Dot speakers , and while these are impressive upgrades, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is still a great smart speaker. I have four of them around my house and love the convenience of calling out to Alexa to help manage my smart home devices .

Every Prime Day , Amazon drops massive discounts on its first-party devices like Fire TVs, Kindle e-readers, and Echo smart speakers . This year is no different, as we've already seen some huge discounts on the Echo Show and Echo Flex , but arguably the best Echo deal right now is on the 3rd-generation Echo Dot at just $19.

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is one of the best-selling smart speakers available, and for good reason. It's affordable, has good sound quality for its size, and is relatively unobtrusive.

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) was one of the first Echo devices to introduce this softer, gentler look for Alexa with its rounded, mesh speaker grill in several different colors. The first two generations of Echo Dot were hard plastic hockey pucks that came in two colors: black or white. This 3rd generation started rolling out new colorways, including Charcoal, Sandstone, Heather Gray, and Plum.

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) retains the iconic Echo light ring up top, along with volume controls and a physical mute button. While its sound won't rival that from a Sonos or even larger Echo speaker, it is perfectly suitable for podcasts, audiobooks, or casual listening. It makes a fantastic white noise machine when you're trying to go to sleep and an even better alarm clock when it's time to start your day.

At over $30 less than the new Echo Dot (4th Gen), you can grab several of these Dots to put in various rooms around your home or gather them up as gifts for the holiday season. Whatever uses you find for the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), you're going to be glad you pounced on this Prime Day deal!