The summer months mean vacations, and the hotels want you to stay with them. Hilton is sweetening the pot by incentivizing Hilton Honors members (new and existing) with some bonus points. The new promotion comes in two parts: Book your first stay and you will earn 2,500 bonus points. Then, if you book a second stay, you'll earn an additional 5,000 bonus points. That makes for a total of 7,500 points!

Besides scheduling and booking your stays, you'll need to register for the promotion on the Hilton site. You also must book these stays through Hilton or the Hilton app, and your stay must be booked by January 31, 2020. The bonus points you earn from this promotion will be on top of the points you would have earned through the stay otherwise.

To further maximize your earning as a Hilton Honors member, we recommend using a Hilton branded Amex card. For example, consider the Hilton Honors American Express Card. Not only would you earn 90,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 in the first three months, you would also earn 7x points on every dollar spent at Hilton.