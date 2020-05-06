There is no activation required, so you will start receiving your points or miles automatically on eligible purchases.

The best part? Superstores like Target and Walmart are generally ineligible for grocery store category bonuses , but Chase is considering both as eligible purchases so long as they have grocery sections. So your standard Target that doesn't sell any groceries won't apply, but all Walmarts and Targets that do have that grocery section will be included. And since grocery delivery services are included, you can also utilize a service like Instacart to still earn the grocery bonus from other stores that may not typically fall into the category.

Now through June 30, 2020, eligible Chase travel credit cardholders will receive either 5x or 3x per $1 spent on grocery purchases — up to $1,500 per month. The new temporary category includes grocery stores and grocery delivery services .

Everyone considering downgrading or canceling their Chase travel credit cards may want to hold off for the time being. Chase just announced that it's adding groceries as a temporary bonus category across the majority of its consumer travel credit cards .

Pretty much every Chase travel credit card that charges an annual fee is currently included in this promotion, including many legacy cards that are no longer open to new applicants.

Here are the eligible cards and the bonus they will earn:

Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders have the potential to come out with the best return. You can earn up to 15,000 Ultimate Rewards points over the course of May and June — worth $300 according to TPG valuations. Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders will also get a solid 3x, which means up to 9,000 Ultimate Rewards points — worth $180 according to TPG valuations.

I was able to confirm with Chase that the $1,500 spending cap is per card. So if you have multiple cards on this list, you can earn bonus points or miles on each card. Have the Chase Sapphire Preferred and the new United Club Infinite Card? You'll be able to earn up to 4,500 Ultimate Rewards points per month with this promotion on the CSP, then switch over an earn an additional 7,500 United miles per month with the United Club Infinite.

For cardholders who have a Chase Freedom, remember that it also earns 5% cash back (5x points) on up to $1,500 spent on groceries this quarter (activation required).

It's worth noting that points earned with Southwest cards count towards the Companion Pass. So those who are hoping to earn the Companion Pass this year for 2021 travel can earn an extra 9,000 bonus points towards the requirement with this promotion.

Marriott announced yesterday that all cobranded credit cards would also now earn 6x on grocery spending. Its Chase-issued cards will earn 6x on up to $5,000 spent now through July 31, 2020, while Amex-issued cards will earn 6x on up to $7,500.

Bottom line

I imagine Chase won't be the only issuer to make changes like this in the coming days and weeks. Major credit card companies are all working to quickly adapt to changing consumer spending habits in a world where nonessential travel is at a standstill for most Americans. The benefits and bonus categories that were incredibly valuable just months ago are now borderline useless for many.

The addition of grocery stores as a bonus category across many Chase cards is a welcome change. Chase also recently added a 5x promotion for takeout and delivery through DoorDash and Tock through the end of May. All of these changes make Chase cards much more appealing for anyone whose spending has switched to groceries and takeout during quarantine.