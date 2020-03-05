Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
What you need to know
- Marriott has launched a new offer for its rewards members.
- Earn 2,000 bonus points on each stay, starting with your second stay.
- You must register for the promotion by May 31, 2020.
If you are planning on staying in a Marriott hotel after the next few months, Marriott has an incredible promotion just for you. Reported by The Points Guy, the company has launched its first global Marriott Bonvoy promotion of the year and is offering travelers bonus points for staying more than one night.
With its "Elevated Earning" promotion, Marriott is offering 2,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per stay starting with your second stay. According to the terms there is no limit to the number of points you can earn, so you can book as many stays as you'd like and continue to rake in 2,000 bonus points per night. The Points Guy currently values Marriott Bonvoy points at .08 cents each, so you're earning about $16 in rewards for each night after the first.
If you'd like to earn these rewards Marriott does require you to register for the promotion by May 31, 2020. Over 7,200 hotels are participating in the offer, which runs from March 17, 2020 until June 14, 2020. Marriott Bonvoy points, according to the promotion, can be redeemed for "free nights, flights, exclusive experiences and so much more".
