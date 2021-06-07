Though Prime Day is still a couple of weeks away, Amazon has kicked off a bunch of early Prime Day deals already so you can start saving right now.
As is tradition, Amazon has slashed prices across an array of its first-party products and services before the main sale has even begun. On top of that, there are discounts from third parties across a variety of categories so you can score some bargains in basically every department.
Check out some of the highlights below and hit up the full sale for more Prime Day deals.
- : Blink Mini | $15 off at Amazon
- : Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Free Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | $55 off at Amazon
- : Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System | Up to 35% off at Amazon
- : Blink Outdoor Cam | Up to $155 off at Amazon
- : Amazon Smart Plug | $10 off at Amazon
- : Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | $120 off at Amazon
- : iRobot Sale | Up to 35% off at Amazon
- : Amazon Kindle Unlimited | Free 2-month trial at Amazon
- : Amazon Music HD | Three months free at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Show 5 + Blink mini Camera | $65 off at Amazon
- : Up to 50% off select titles at Amazon Prime Video
- : Free $10 promo credit with $40 gift card at Amazon
Blink Mini | $15 off at Amazon
Prime members can save 43% on the indoor Blink Mini camera at Amazon, dropping its price down to a new low at just $20. The 3-pack is also on sale for only $50, making each camera even cheaper.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Free Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | $55 off at Amazon
Ring's Video Doorbell Wired is available at a 25% discount and also comes with a free 3rd-gen Echo Dot. That means you're saving $55 all told for this is a super affordable way to add some extra security to your home.
Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System | Up to 35% off at Amazon
Equip your whole home with reliable mesh Wi-Fi with an Eero 6 system discounted by up to 35%. This deal is exclusive for Prime members.
Blink Outdoor Cam | Up to $155 off at Amazon
Snag yourself a Blink Outdoor Camera kit from Amazon and save as much as $155 with your Prime membership. You can also take on a new Echo Show 5 for just $10 extra.
Amazon Smart Plug | $10 off at Amazon
Add voice control to any outlet in your home with the Amazon Smart Plug, now at $10 off its full price. This smart plug lets you ask Alexa to turn on and off whatever's plugged in. You can even use the Alexa app to set up routines and schedules for each of the Amazon Smart Plugs in your home.
Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | $120 off at Amazon
Toshiba's 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV is available at a $120 discount just for Prime members at Amazon right now. This LED TV features a 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and support for HDR10. There are three built-in HDMI inputs so you can connect a game console, Blu-ray player, soundbar, and other peripherals to help complete your home theater setup.
iRobot Sale | Up to 35% off at Amazon
Various iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaner models are on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day so you can smarten up your cleaning regime for less.
Amazon Kindle Unlimited | Free 2-month trial at Amazon
Amazon is letting new subscribers of Kindle Unlimited try the service out completely free for two months! You'll gain access to over 1 million titles to read whenever you want, wherever you want. You don't need a Kindle to start reading, either.
Amazon Music HD | Three months free at Amazon
You can snag a 3-month trial of Amazon Music HD for free right now, saving you $30. It offers premium quality music with 70 million songs in HD and millions of songs in Ultra HD. New subscribers only.
Amazon Echo Show 5 + Blink mini Camera | $65 off at Amazon
The Echo Show 5 lets you watch movies and TV shows, stream music, check the weather, talk with Alexa, and control compatible smart home devices. Today's deal saves you $40 off its regular cost and throws in a Blink mini Indoor Security Camera for only $10 more! You can also buy the Echo Show 5 separately at its discounted price or add 3 months of Amazon Kids+ for just $1 more.
Up to 50% off select titles at Amazon Prime Video
For a limited time, Prime members can enjoy a selection of titles to rent or buy at a discounted price. There's up to 50% off select titles, so fill out your library for less while you can.
Free $10 promo credit with $40 gift card at Amazon
Prime members can score a free $10 promotional credit to use during Prime Day when purchasing $40 or more worth of Amazon gift cards. You must use promo code GIFTFORPD21 during checkout to snag this offer, too. The deal is only valid on the Amazon Mini Prime Envelope Tin or the Prime Day eGift Card.
Spend $10 on products from small businesses, get $10 to spend on Prime Day
From June 7 through June 20, spend $10 on products from small business and you'll get $10 back to spend during Prime Day. There are a variety of products and categories that are eligible for this promotion, including Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad products. You'll get an email after making your qualifying small business purchase instructing you on how to claim your $10. It will then be added to your account and be available to spend on June 21 and June 22.
The bulk of these deals, and those that will launch on Prime Day, require you to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of the low prices. Starting a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right before Prime Day is a smart way to get in on the savings and try out Amazon Prime at no additional cost.
Amazon Prime 30-day Trial | Free at Amazon
All of Amazon's Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members only! If you're not a member yet, you can start a free 30-day trial to gain access to all the deals and the two-day sale, as well as free two-day shipping, the Prime Video streaming service, and more.
Check out Amazon's full press release from this morning to see all of the early Prime Day deals you can take advantage of right now:
- Amazon Devices:
- Ring Video Doorbells start at $44.99.
- Prioritize smart home security with up to $150 off Ring Spotlight Cameras, including Ring Spotlight Cam Mount ($199.99), Ring Spotlight Cam Battery two pack ($299.98), and Ring Spotlight Cam Battery three pack ($449.97).
- Upgrade to reliable wifi coverage for your whole home and save over $90 on eero wifi systems, including eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 two ($129) and three ($181) packs.
- Fashion: Save up to 20% on Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger apparel, and find additional savings on men's and women's active wear from Amazon brands.
- Health & Wellness: Save 20% on healthcare products from Amazon Basic Care along with wellness and personal care products from other Amazon brands, including Solimo, Revly, and Amazon Elements. Save on 23andMe Personal Genetic Service DNA Test Kits.
- Pets: Save on Friends Forever Orthopedic Dog Beds and 20% on pet supplies from Solimo.
- Toys: Save on select Green Toys, Calico Critters, and Thames & Kosmos products.
- Electronics: Save 72% on the Norton 360 Deluxe and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card; up to 50% on select Xbox and Ubisoft titles, up to 30% on batteries, electronics, and accessories from Amazon Basics; and $100 on FlashForge Adventurer 3D Printers. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Amazon Prime Store Card holders with an eligible Prime membership will get 10% back on select LG and Sony TVs.
- Kitchen: Save on Ninja blenders and coffee makers as well as the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro.
- Home: Save on select vacuums, air purifiers, irons, steamers, and fans, as well as dehumidifiers from iRobot, Bissell, Toshiba, Levoit, Black & Decker, and more.
- Household Essentials: Save 20% on household essentials from Amazon brands, including Solimo and Presto!
- Home Improvement: Save on select Moen kitchen and bathroom fixtures, Makita tools, and Kasa smart light switches, as well as CRAFTSMAN 20V lithium ion and Duracell batteries.
- Grocery: Save up to 30% on candy and gum, and 20% on snacks and grocery products from Amazon brands, including Happy Belly and Amazon Fresh.
- Sports & Outdoors: Buy one, get one 20% off World Famous Sports camping equipment.
- Amazon Launchpad: Save up to 50% on the Kids Against Maturity Combo Pack and $80 on the Tertill Weeding Robot Bundle.
- Panera Bread: Panera is fueling Prime Day shoppers with a sweet (and savory) deal. Prime members who sign up for MyPanera rewards will get a $3 shopping credit and 40% off their Panera online order on Prime Day.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.