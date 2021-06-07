Though Prime Day is still a couple of weeks away, Amazon has kicked off a bunch of early Prime Day deals already so you can start saving right now.

As is tradition, Amazon has slashed prices across an array of its first-party products and services before the main sale has even begun. On top of that, there are discounts from third parties across a variety of categories so you can score some bargains in basically every department.

Check out some of the highlights below and hit up the full sale for more Prime Day deals.

The bulk of these deals, and those that will launch on Prime Day, require you to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of the low prices. Starting a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right before Prime Day is a smart way to get in on the savings and try out Amazon Prime at no additional cost.