Google has finally added Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) support to its Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones with the Android 10 update. If you own a Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL, you will now be able to use both a physical SIM card and an eSIM on your phone.

With the Dual SIM Dual Standby option, you will be able to choose which SIM you wish to use for calls, data, and text messages. However, as noted by Google in the Pixel Phone Help page, DSDS and eSIM only work with some mobile carriers currently. Also, you will not be able to use two SIMs if your Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL was bought in Japan.

Once you add a SIM card or an eSIM as a second SIM, you can change SIM preferences by heading to Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile network > your network. You can then set your preferences for each network.

It is important to note that some Pixel phones have two IMEI numbers. IMEI1 is usually the one that is paired with the first SIM that you insert while setting up your phone. You can find the IMEI number from the About Phone section in the Settings app.

However, as noted by Google, some combinations of SIM networks may not work well together. In such cases, you may receive a notification saying "Voice unavailable" or "Voice interruptions". For detailed instructions on how you can add a second eSIM or physical SIM to your Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL, you can visit the Pixel Phone Help page.