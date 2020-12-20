As you're reading this, I'm probably either in Mississippi or Louisiana by now, making the pilgrimage home to see my parents and siblings for the first time since the Fourth of July. I'm going to start right off by saying that yes, I am a bad person for traveling home for the holidays this year, but I'm doing it for two important reasons and I'm trying to do it as safely as possible.

After four months alone, I need human contact.

Living alone, the first few months of the pandemic made me a little crazy. I eventually needed to make a trip home to be around some other people for a few weeks. While I haven't gotten into such a bad funk since then, I'm going home for a few weeks during the year-end to help prevent it from returning.

My trip prep started Friday morning by going and getting a COVID test, making sure I was negative before I risked myself or anyone else I would be going home to visit. I'm avoiding crowded rest stops and trying to get out of the car as little as possible during this drive, which I am making by myself in my trusty CR-V. Driving 1,000 miles solo might sound daunting, but I've done it before, and so long as I have Android Auto — and yummy snacks — by my side, I'm confident I'll safely do it again.

I've long been a lover of Android Auto — in fact, it was the first thing I'd ask sales reps about when I was car-shopping a few years ago — and while it's handy even during my short trips from home to the parks for some exercise and back, long drives are where it really earns its keep. Phones on a dashboard can overheat after hours and hours on the road, but my trusty Pixel 4a will stay cool and collected down on the center console between the driver and passenger seats.