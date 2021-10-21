The Stadia store will add two more games to its catalog with one coming as soon as next week, Google announced in a blog post today.

The first game is Bandai Namco Entertainment's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The action RPG retells the events of Dragon Ball Z through battles featuring iconic enemies such as Frieza and Cell in destructible environments. Players can also take on side quests, participate in activities like fishing or driving, and build relationships with other Dragon Ball Z characters.

The game initially released for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in January 2020 and was ported to Nintendo Switch last month. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be coming to the Stadia store on Tuesday, October 26, though no information on price or potential bundles were detailed.

The other game announced is Mad Streets, a physics based, beat 'em up party game for up to four players locally or online. Players can fight in a variety of modes with combo attacks, ultimate moves, and throw anything that can picked up in the environment like soccer balls or other players. Mad Streets launched for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One last August, and will be coming soon to the Stadia store and Steam.

Google said it is "well on our way" to adding more than 100 games to its store in 2021, a promise made last February shortly after shutting down its internal Stadia games studio. While some of the best Stadia games did release in 2021, Google has started to offer its Stadia tech for companies to stream games outside of the Stadia store and ecosystem.