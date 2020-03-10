What you need to know
- Bethesda has revealed that players can tweak the armor of the Slayer in Doom Eternal.
- Bethesda has released a new video showing off the different armor customization players can use in-game.
- There's even a very special unicorn skin for Twitch Prime members.
- Doom Eternal is set to release on March 20 for most platforms, with a Nintendo Switch release coming later.
Bethesda has released a new video showing off how players can personalize the Slayer in Doom Eternal. After all, what's the point of wreaking carnage if you don't look good doing it? There's even a promotional Twitch Prime unicorn-themed skin. No, seriously. Take a look at the different Slayer armor customization options in the video below.
Don't worry about potential costs through, as aside from the aforementioned Twitch Prime skin, everything is earnable in-game and there is no microtransaction storefront.
If you'd like to learn more about Doom Eternal, our senior staff editor Carli Velocci got a chance to play a few hours of the game at a preview event. You can check out her thoughts right here. You can also look at some gameplay footage below, which shows off some interesting changes coming in Doom Eternal. Doom Eternal is set to release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia on March 20, with a Nintendo Switch release coming later.
Raise Hell
Doom Eternal
They are rage, you are worse.
Doom Eternal brings everything players loved about the Doom 2016 game with even more executions, more demons, more campaign, and more brutal combat.
