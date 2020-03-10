Bethesda has released a new video showing off how players can personalize the Slayer in Doom Eternal. After all, what's the point of wreaking carnage if you don't look good doing it? There's even a promotional Twitch Prime unicorn-themed skin. No, seriously. Take a look at the different Slayer armor customization options in the video below.

Don't worry about potential costs through, as aside from the aforementioned Twitch Prime skin, everything is earnable in-game and there is no microtransaction storefront.

If you'd like to learn more about Doom Eternal, our senior staff editor Carli Velocci got a chance to play a few hours of the game at a preview event. You can check out her thoughts right here. You can also look at some gameplay footage below, which shows off some interesting changes coming in Doom Eternal. Doom Eternal is set to release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia on March 20, with a Nintendo Switch release coming later.