What you need to know
- Doom Eternal has a new launch trailer, showing more glimpses of what players will be fighting through.
- The trailer also shows an absolutely massive new monster.
- Doom Eternal is scheduled to release on March 20 for most platforms except Nintendo Switch.
Doom Eternal is almost here. Ahead of its release, Bethesda has released one last new look at the game through a launch trailer, which gives us a glimpse at some really, really big foes. You can check out the Doom Eternal launch trailer below.
Doom Eternal is bringing tons of new features for players to enjoy, such as the ability to customize the look of the Slayer in the campaign. You can even grab a unicorn-themed skin from a Twitch Prime promotion.
If you'd like to learn more about Doom Eternal, our senior staff editor Carli Velocci got a chance to play a few hours of the game at a preview event. You can check out her thoughts right here. There's also some new gameplay in the video below, where you can listen to Velocci explain some of the changes coming.
Doom Eternal is set to release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia on March 20, with a Nintendo Switch release coming sometime later, though there's no exact release date at this time..
Raise Hell
Doom Eternal
They are rage, you are worse.
Doom Eternal brings everything players loved about the Doom 2016 game with even more executions, more demons, more campaign, and more brutal combat.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
