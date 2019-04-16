We've been talking about the T-Mobile and Sprint merger for a while now, and about a year since it was initially announced, it looks like it could be in trouble. According to The Wall Street Journal , the Department of Justice isn't so keen on the impending merger.

Justice Department staffers have told T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. that their planned merger is unlikely to be approved as currently structured, according to people familiar with the matter, casting doubt on the fate of the $26 billion deal.

Why? Apparently, the DOJ's antitrust division is concerned about the impact merging the United States' third and fourth largest wireless carriers would have on competition.

This has been a big area of concern surrounding the T-Mobile and Sprint deal ever since it was unveiled on April 29, 2018. The two carriers have reassured us that the merger will actually be better for competition, but with it essentially bringing the number of big carriers from four down to three, it makes sense as to why some people aren't buying into that.