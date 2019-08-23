Best answer: No. Visible doesn't have the roaming agreements that Verizon Wireless has. Verizon customers can use another provider's network in roaming, but Visible customers rely entirely on the Verizon network.

No carrier has 100% coverage

Most of the significant carriers rely on roaming to fill in coverage gaps. Paying another company for cellular service can be a waste of money, but for some areas, there aren't enough customers to justify the cost of a new tower. If you have only ever lived in a city, this may be new to you, but there are still some places that Verizon does not have towers.

Advertisement

It's worth noting as well that an older phone may not support the entire range of Verizon's LTE signals. If you see that you should have coverage in an area you don't, you should contact your carrier to make sure your device is compatible with all of the new equipment.

To be entirely sure you will have coverage on Visible you need to check the coverage maps even if you have Verizon service already. Verizon is always expanding and improving its network, and the coverage shown in these images can change at any time. You need to check each time you sign up for new cell service.