Best answer: We don't know yet, but considering Microsoft now offers digital game gifting for the Xbox, it's a common practice on PC, and is overall the direction the industry is heading with digital downloading, we wouldn't be surprised if Sony finally joined in.

Digital gifting is entering a new age

We live in an era of convenience. Online shopping has offered us a way to pick out a gift and have it sent directly to the recipient without having to pack and ship it ourselves. For the nerdiest of us who love games and playing them with friends, it has gotten even easier with digital gifting.

Now, when we want to play multiplayer games with friends, on most platforms, we can simply buy a second digital code and have it sent to our friend's account. This is something I've done regularly with friends both on PC and Xbox. It's especially convenient when friends don't happen to live close by.

Microsoft has offered digital game gifting on Xbox since the end of 2017. This expanded to its digital PC games six months later. You can give digital gifts of Microsoft games to your friends on either platform. Digital gifting hits its peak when you look at Xbox and its One S All-Digital console. Microsoft took the Xbox One and removed the ability to read a disc, so you can only play digital copies of games.

While this may not sound like an ideal console for everybody, some people who already prefer the convenience of not having to go to the store to get your next game love this idea.

Why can't we gift digital games on the PS Store?

We honestly don't know. There doesn't seem to be a good reason why you can't gift digital games through the PS Store. Sony simply doesn't allow it. What we do know, however, is it recently stopped allowing other companies from selling PlayStation digital game codes.

Some reports show investing in digital games is a good idea. For the first time, Sony's digital game sales surpassed those of their physical counterparts. First-quarter (2019) financial results showed that full game digital downloads sales on the PS4 made up 53% of sales from the start of the year to June. a 10% jump from the previous year.