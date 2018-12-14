Best answer: No, the Nokia 7.1 does not have wireless charging. You'd think it would because of the glass back, but likely in an effort to keep the price as low as possible, Nokia chose to stick with wired USB-C charging only.

There's no wireless charging here

When you see a phone with a glass back, that's often an indicator that it has wireless charging. This is true for Samsung phones, the Google Pixel 3, the LG G7 and V40, and more. However, it's not always a 100% sure bet.

While the Nokia 7.1 does have a stunning glass back, placing it on a wireless charger won't do anything.

It's always a little disappointing to get a phone that could support wireless charging only to find out it doesn't, but then again, we really wouldn't expect a feature like that from a phone that only costs $350.

Thankfully, USB-C wired charging is great

With no wireless charging support, you'll need to top up the Nokia 7.1 with a wired cable. The 7.1 uses USB Type-C for speedy fast charging, and thanks to the design of USB-C, there's no "right" way to plug it in. Unlike microUSB, USB-C can be inserted right-side up and upside down.

It also helps that the Nokia 7.1 gets fantastic battery life

If you really don't like having to plug your phone in to charge, the Nokia 7.1 may still be a good purchase. Thanks to its 3,060 mAh battery and power-efficient Snapdragon 636 processor, battery life is fantastic.

In my full review of the phone, I regularly saw around 5 hours of screen-on time even with moderate-to-heavy use.

This isn't a phone that'll last you through two full days, but it will get you through one quite comfortably.