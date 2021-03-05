Best answer: Yes, the Garmin Vivoactive 4 offers built-in GPS. This means you have the option of leaving your phone at home when you head out for a run and you'll still be able to track your route along the way.

GPS on the go

It may be well over a year old now, but the Vivoactive 4 is one of the best Garmin smartwatches to date. Considering that this company is known for its high-end fitness watches, it's nice to see an affordable mid-range option that's still packed with useful features. Whether you're an avid runner or cycler, having built-in GPS on your smartwatch is a must. That way, you can leave your phone at home while you're on a run, for example. This used to be a more uncommon feature, but now there are plenty of smartwatches and fitness trackers with built-in GPS.

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 delivers on this front and many others. Before you exercise with your Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS, take a peek at your Body Battery. This feature keeps track of your energy levels throughout the day by gathering data from heart rate variability (HRV), activity, sleep and, stress. At any given time, you can check your Body battery number, which can range from 1 to 100. The higher the number, the higher your energy level is. This is an excellent way to see if you have the energy needed to head out for a run with your Garmin Vivoactive 4's GPS or if you should rest for a bit before you go.

When you're looking for the best Android smartwatch, Garmin is a name that will pop up all over the place. Whether you want an activity tracker, a mid-range smartwatch, or an advanced fitness watch, the options are endless. While the Garmin Vivoactive 4's GPS is easily one of its best perks, some other features deserve praise as well. This watch can also keep track of your activity and sleep patterns, monitor your heart rate, track your blood oxygen levels, provide smartwatch notifications, and more.