Best answer: The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ both include a 3.5mm headphone jack, so users of traditional headphones can use their favorite pair no problem.

Use all your favorite headphones

Because the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ have 3.5mm headphone jacks, you can use pretty much any pair of headphones or speakers you have to listen to your music or watch your favorite videos.

While much of the industry has contended that USB-C and Bluetooth audio have obsoleted the need for 3.5mm headphone jacks, Samsung and others have ensured that the legacy tech won't easily fade away. This trend mirrors what we see in the headphones market itself, with many prominent analog audio devices still having significant visibility in stores and out in the real world.

There are many advantages to sticking with 3.5mm headphones. For one, you have a much wider selection than, say, headphones that opt for a direct USB-C connection. They're often cheaper than Bluetooth counterparts because they don't require a battery or extra digital tech bits inside. Because of this, they can also be lighter, though much of this comes down to the type and style of headphones you're using, as well as how they were manufactured.

Traditional headphones also don't require regular charging (except for powering active noise cancellation in applicable units), and they don't fall prey to signal disruption and connectivity issues. As a downside, you have to keep your Galaxy S10 nearby as traditional headphones have to be tethered via cable, and those cables can also wear out over time.

There's still Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C