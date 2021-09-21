Best answer: Yes. The new Fitbit Charge 5 is equipped with built-in GPS so you can conveniently track your route during activities without relying on your phone.

The Fitbit Charge 5 has GPS for easy tracking

There's a lot to consider when searching for a fitness tracker. Many users will be looking for key features such as built-in GPS to enhance their overall experience. Fortunately, the Fitbit Charge 5 has built-in GPS, which means you can leave your phone behind and still track your route with the Fitbit Charge 5.

While GPS isn't a rare feature, it's more common on Android smartwatches than fitness trackers. Since many people who shop for a tracker are looking for something affordable that can handle basic tracking, GPS is a nice bonus.

The Fitbit Charge 4 was the first in the series to offer built-in GPS. Since then, the company has remained committed to providing more advanced smartwatch-like features on their fitness trackers. When comparing the Fitbit Charge 5 and Charge 4, you'll see they both offer built-in GPS and blood oxygen tracking.

The Fitbit Charge 5 GPS is one of the tracker's many new perks.

The Fitbit Charge 5 might be on the expensive side, especially for a fitness tracker, but all the upgrades and improvements might make it a worthwhile purchase. In fact, the Fitbit Charge 5 GPS is one of the tracker's many new perks. There's a new design that makes it much more attractive than previous models.

You also get advanced health sensors, including electrodermal activity (EDA) and electrocardiogram (ECG) sensors. These new additions allow users to measure their temperature and stress level as well as check for irregular heartbeats that may be a sign of an underlying medical condition.