Best answer: Yes, your Chromecast with Google TV has access to the Play Store, so you can get your favorite streaming apps as long as they're supported on the platform.
Is the Play Store accessible on the Chromecast with Google TV?
When Google finally released a Chromecast with a remote and apps, it's quite exciting but does the Chromecast with Google TV support the Play Store like other Android TV boxes? While this new dongle still has the functionality of a traditional Chromecast that lets you send content to it from your phone when it has its own remote, it should allow you to browse apps without your phone — shouldn't it?
Thankfully, like with its Pixel phones, Google has baked in a custom flavor of the long-running Android TV streaming platform for the Chromecast with Google TV. The twist on the existing streaming platform has all the Googlely things you might expect like suggested content based on what you watch and, of course, the Play Store. The Play Store is the access point to find your favorite streaming services that support Android TV, thus Google TV, to enjoy all of the shows you can get enough of — and some you have yet to discover.
Because the Chromecast with Google TV supports the Play Store, you'll be some games to play on the new streaming device too. While this dongle isn't quite a powerful as an Nvidia Shield, it can play some light games. The new remote was designed to be just as intuitive for playing games as for controlling your TV.
Speaking of that remote, while it is well designed and full of some great features, it's still a remote, and those things tend to go missing from time to time. Not to worry, should it walk off on its own or is slide between the couch cushions, you can get a replacement so you'll be able to keep on streaming and finding new apps on the Play Store.
Googlefy your TV
Chromecast with Google TV
Casting and more
The Chromecast with Google TV is the streaming device that we've been waiting a long time for. Google gave us a powerful Chromecast with 4K streaming from your favorite streaming apps from the Play Store — plus a remote.
