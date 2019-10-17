Best answer: Yes, Amazon offers an attractive and affordable stand for the Echo Show 8. With this stand, you can easily tilt and maneuver the Echo Show 8 for optimal viewing angles.

Why put the Echo Show 8 on a stand?

The Echo Show 8 is the latest and greatest addition to the Echo Show line, which includes the full-sized Echo Show (2nd Gen) and the Echo Show 5. It sits in that perfect "Goldilocks" zone of smart screened speakers — not too small to enjoyably watch content on, but not too big that it takes up valuable counter space.

The Echo Show devices are made to stand on their own, but there may be times where you want a little added flexibility in viewing your content. Whether it be placed on a desk, side table, or kitchen counter, getting a little bit of height and adjusting the tilt of the screen can make all the difference in your viewing experience. For these cases, Amazon has introduced its own first-party stand to pair with your Echo Show 8.

Available in black or white to match the Echo Show 8, the stand easily attaches and detaches to the base of the device with the help of magnets.

Are there non-Amazon options?