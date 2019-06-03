Best answer: Yes, there is a front-facing camera that can be used for video chat. Amazon has included a shutter that slides over the camera to better protect your privacy.

What is the Echo Show 5?

It's the latest smart display created by Amazon. With it, you can ask Alexa to play music, open Amazon Prime Video, check your calendar, make video calls, and much more. You'll also be able to control your smart home, both by giving oral commands to Alexa and by adjusting things like thermostat temperatures on the screen.

The display makes it ideal for showing you smart home security camera feeds. If it's used in conjunction with the Ring Video Doorbell, you'll also be able to see who's on your front porch. When not actively being used, Echo Show 5 continues to be useful by functioning as a clock.

One of the nice things about it is that the compact size and abilities make it usable just about anywhere in your home. Additionally, it offers the best value of any other Alexa display since it features speakers, a microphone, and a screen for only $90. Amazon is currently taking pre-orders and will release the Echo Show 5 on June 26, 2019.

Privacy in mind

The Echo Show 5 allows you to protect your privacy better than any Alexa device thus far. There's a button that simultaneously turns off the microphone and the camera. For added protection, you slide the built-in shutter over the front-facing camera to make sure nothing can be seen.